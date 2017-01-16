Rumble 90: Three Title Fights, Three Fighters from 2016 “Best of List”

Rumble 90: Three Title Fights, Three Fighters from 2016 "Best of List"
Updated Poster Showcases Three Championship Fights 

Portland, OR – On Saturday, January 28th fight fans will assemble at the Roseland Theater for Rumble @ The Roseland 90 featuring three Championship fights in the 125, 135, and 155-pound divisions. Fight fans will also get to see three fighters from the FCFF’s “Best of 2016” list.

 

Tickets are going fast – Submission Underground III (next day – Jan 29th) is nearly sold out. Buy Rumble @ The Roseland 90 tickets (Saturday, January 28th) at Cascade Tickets online, skip the fee and buy in person at Bridge City Fight Shop.

Championship Fights at
Rumble @ The Roseland 90

 

Lightweight Title (155-pounds)

Abasi Young (Puna, HI) vs Thomas Patrick (Gracie Barra)

 

Flyweight Title (125-pounds)

Justin Hubbard (Salem, OR) vs Isiaah Garza (Team Pah)

 

Bantamweight Title (135-pounds)

Sean Kalinoski (Sharks MMA) vs Abdul Kamara (Gracie Barra)

 

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. In 2014 the FCFF begun hosting professional mma fights in addition to matching up the region’s top amateurs in tooth-in-nail battles for the belt.
