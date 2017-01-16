Rumble 90: Three Title Fights, Three Fighters from 2016 “Best of List”

Updated Poster Showcases Three Championship Fights Portland, OR – On Saturday, January 28th fight fans will assemble at the Roseland Theater for Rumble @ The Roseland 90 featuring three Championship fights in the 125, 135, and 155-pound divisions. Fight fans will also get to see three fighters from the FCFF’s “Best of 2016” list. Tickets are going fast – Submission Underground III (next day – Jan 29th) is nearly sold out. Buy Rumble @ The Roseland 90 tickets (Saturday, January 28th) at Cascade Tickets online, skip the fee and buy in person at Bridge City Fight Shop. Championship Fights at

Rumble @ The Roseland 90 Lightweight Title (155-pounds) Abasi Young (Puna, HI) vs Thomas Patrick (Gracie Barra) Flyweight Title (125-pounds) Justin Hubbard (Salem, OR) vs Isiaah Garza (Team Pah) Bantamweight Title (135-pounds) Sean Kalinoski (Sharks MMA) vs Abdul Kamara (Gracie Barra) More on facebook!