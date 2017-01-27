RUDY MCGLOTHLIN IN BIGGEST FIGHT OF CAREER @PYRAMID FIGHTS 1

Rudy McGlothlin will headline the Main Event at The First Inaugural Event Pyramid Fights 1 in Searcy, AR., at the White County Fairgrounds. This Saturday night (Jan. 28) McGlothlin will lock horns verses Without Limits MMA standout Joe ‘the Caveman’ Valadez (4-2) and without a doubt the highest anticipated fight of his early career. McGlothlin trains out of Barata MMA in Bald Knob, Arkansas under his father William McGlothlin. William has made a World wide name for Barata MMA, training the likes of rising super stars Bryce Mitchell 8-0 (RFA, Legacy FC, WSOF & V3 vet) and Wade Johnson 11-1 (Bellator, WSOF, Legacy FC & V3 vet) with Rudy following in their footsteps. Rudy has all the potential and skills as a mixed martial artists to becoming the next rising star out of Barata MMA gym.

I got a first hand look at Rudy McGlothlin when he made his Professional debut at Off The Chains (MonsterBash) back in Oct 2015, with an impressive, 1st round submission Vs Adam DeRossitte. Rudy also fought for Dale Cook promotion Xtreme Fight Night (Rumble On The River 14) out of Tulsa, OK. Rudy battled it out with Team Thunder MMA Daryl Wilson (4-1) for the XFN Welterweight Title back in Nov 2015, coming up short in this 5 round war. It didn’t take long for Rudy to get back to the win column defeating Tyler Smith in June 2016 at V3 Fights via Submission Choke/2nd round.

Rudy McGlothlin trains hard since starting his MMA career improving everyday. Once in the earlier days Rudy fought at 195 lbs and cut weight in each of his fights, cutting to 185 where he fought the rest of his amateur career. Since going Pro, Rudy started his Pro career at 165 going to 170 & now fighting at 155. I can’t wait to see Rudy perform at this weight! I can guarantee the fans it’s going to be fireworks in his upcoming fight Saturday night at Pyramid Fights 1.

MMAmadhouse wanted to know more & for the fans about Rudy McGlothlin.

MMAmadhouse: WHAT SPORTS DID YOU DO IN HIGH SCHOOL?

Rudy…‘I played baseball, football & fought in High School.’

MMAmadhouse: HOW DID YOU GET STARTED IN MMA?

Rudy…‘I started training when I was 7 years old, because my Dad had been training for a few years. He got me and my brother Eli our gear to start training for Christmas.’

MMAmadhouse: WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS AS A MIXED MARTIAL ARTISTS?

Rudy…‘My goals are to get as far I can and have as much fun as possible, while I’m young enough. Eventually opening my own gym.’

MMAmadhouse: WHAT’S IT MEAN TO YOU BEING IN THE 1ST PYRAMID FIGHTS 1/MAIN EVENT?

Rudy…‘It’s an honor to be the Main Event for Pyramid Fights first event. The promoters Jim and Josh are former fighters, so they’ve been promoting well and taking really good care of the fighters. I’m also pumped to fight here in Searcy!’

MMAmadhouse: HOW’S YOUR TRAINING GOING & HOW HARD IS YOUR TEAM PUSHING YOU FOR THIS FIGHT? DID YOU HAVE TO CUT A LOT OF WEIGHT?

Rudy…‘My training camp has been great and since we have five people from the team fighting, we have all been pushing each other like crazy! I had a decent amount of weight to cut. I was originally suppose to cut to 155, so I stayed stronger through out the camp.’

MMAmadhouse: WHAT CAN THE FANS EXPECT FROM YOU COME SATURDAY NIGHT?’

Rudy…‘I plan on keeping it exciting Saturday night and making the fans want to come back for more!’

MMAmadhouse: ANYBODY YOU WANT TO THANK, SHOUTOUTS, ANYTHING YOU WANT TO SAY, GO FOR IT?

Rudy…‘I want to thank my team BARATA MMA for all the help preparing for the fight and all of my fans for the support. I’d also like to thank my sponsors…H&H MILLWRIGHT, THE ALL NEW EXCEL FORD OF CABOT, RHINO FITNESS, MY MASSAGE THERAPIST ROBERT REGNIER & THANK YOU (MMAMADHOUSE) FOR ALL THE HELP PROMOTING.’

MMAmadhouse: Rudy I’d like to thank you for taking your time spent with me (MMAmadhouse) and always hope for the best.

Folks this event is close to selling out! Get your tickets while you still have a chance. cagetix.com/Pyramid

ENJOY THE SHOW!!!

