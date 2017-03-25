Roberto Sanchez Submits Klayton Mai in LFA 7 Main Event
Undefeated flyweight prospect Roberto Sanchez (6-0) caught submission specialist Klayton “The Python” Mai (8-3) in a rear-naked choke in the main event of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 7 tonight.
Full highlights from LFA 7 are available to embed via YouTube here, including a head-kick KO from Nikolay Veretennikov (4-2) and a slick submission by Gilbert Urbina (5-0): http://bit.ly/LFA7_Highlights
Photos for media use are available to download via dropbox here (photo credit Richard Burmaster/Legacy Fighting Alliance): http://bit.ly/LFA7_
Here are the official results for AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 7:
Flyweight Fight – Roberto Sanchez (6-0) defeated Klayton Mai (8-3) via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:08 in round two.
Bantamweight Fight – Domingo Pilarte (7-1) defeated Adrian Yanez (5-2) via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
Middleweight Fight – Gilbert Urbina (5-0) defeated Noel Ligon (5-1) via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:01 in round one.
Welterweight Fight – Nikolay Veretennikov (4-2) defeated Clovis Hancock (2-2) via KO (head kick) at 2:21 in round three.
Catchweight Fight (165 pounds) – Jason Langellliera (5-1) defeated Joshua Davila (7-8) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
Strawweight Fight – Itzel Esquivel (2-0) defeated Brandi Narvaez (0-1) via submission (armbar) at 4:35 in round one.
Bantamweight Fight – Dulani Perry (3-0) defeated Leomana Martinez (1-1) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28).