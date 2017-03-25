Roberto Sanchez Submits Klayton Mai in LFA 7 Main Event

Roberto Sanchez Submits Klayton Mai in LFA 7 Main Event

Undefeated flyweight prospect Roberto Sanchez (6-0) caught submission specialist Klayton “The Python” Mai (8-3) in a rear-naked choke in the main event of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 7 tonight.

Full highlights from LFA 7 are available to embed via YouTube here, including a head-kick KO from Nikolay Veretennikov (4-2) and a slick submission by Gilbert Urbina (5-0): http://bit.ly/LFA7_Highlights

Photos for media use are available to download via dropbox here (photo credit Richard Burmaster/Legacy Fighting Alliance): http://bit.ly/LFA7_ Photos

Here are the official results for AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 7: