“ROAD FC XX” all-female league: 5 fighting styles showcase includes Shinashi, Raika

For immediate release:

February 8, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to spotlight five fighters on the first all-female league called “ROAD FC XX (double x)” on Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 on March 11, 2017 at the Grand Hilton Convention Center in Seoul, South Korea.

The five fighters who make up this list exemplify the variety of martial arts backgrounds that today’s MMA fighters come from. Three of the female fighters are Korean: “Wushu Queen” Lim So-Hee (0-1, Namwonjung Mumun), Taekwondo fighter Kim Hae-In (0-1, Ssabi MMA), and national Muay Thai champion Shim Yoo-Ree (debut, Team Genius). The remaining two come from Japan: “Princess of MMA” Shinashi Satoko (35-2-2, Independent) and boxing champion Raika Emiko (3-4-0-1, Tribe Tokyo MMA).

Raika Emiko, boxing

Raika is one of the greatest Japanese boxers of all time. Before she made a late and remarkable transition to MMA, Raika was 25-8-1 in boxing with 10 KOs over a long 14 years of competition. She has held titles for the WIBA, IFBA and OPBF. After two years of active competition across the Pacific Rim, Raika makes her first appearance in ROAD FC in ROAD FC XX.

Kim Hae-In, Taekwondo

Kim was a prolific Taekwondo competitor in her school years. She won her division at the 27th and 28th Seoul All-Schools Tournament and was ranked third overall as a junior in 2008. Kim learned about MMA from seeing ROAD FC on television. She started training and entered the ROAD FC Central league amateur competition with success before making her pro debut at ROAD FC 033. Kim lost to Chinese striker Lin Heqin, and is determined to learn from the experience.

Shim Yoo-Ree, Muay Thai

Shim is a decorated competitor in Muay Thai and other striking sports. She was a member of the National Muay Thai team, competed in boxing, and she won both the 2014 and 2015 National Sanda Championships. Shim started competing in amateur MMA in the ROAD FC Central League, where she went 1-2 ahead of her professional debut in ROAD FC XX.

Shinashi Satoko, judo

Shinashi is indeed royalty of MMA with notorious throws and grappling that have made her dominant in the sport. With her background in judo, sambo and Brazilian jiu jitsu, she has racked up belts and gold medals since 2000. In 2000 she earned bronze in the World Sambo Championships, in 2001 she took silver in the Asian Sambo Championship, and in 2002 she was the -48kg gold medalist in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship Japan. Shinashi made a blistering transition to MMA which culminated in her becoming the Smackgirl Lightweight Champion in 2005, and the Deep Women’s Flyweight Champion in 2008.

Lim So-Hee, Wushu

Lim was active as a junior in wushu and sanda competition. She medaled in the 7th and 8th Asian Youth Nationals, and took silver in the 5th World Youth Wushu Championships. Lim was 14-5 in her stand up career before she transitioned to MMA in 2016 at ROAD FC 030 in China. She faced Chinese standout Yan Xiaonan and lost, but has not been deterred from her love of combat sports.

Previously announced as participating in ROAD FC XX will be “Schoolgirl Fighter” Lee Ye-Ji, “Little Wolf” Park Jeong-Eun, “Cage Vixen” Hong Yoon-Ha, and “Female Kwon A-Sol” Kang Jin-Hee.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

The upcoming event is Xiaomi ROAD FC 36 on February 11 in Seoul. In the main event, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, the International Trials for the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament will begin, featuring top fighters from around the globe.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036 – ROAD FC XX

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

