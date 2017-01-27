ROAD FC SEA Trials in URCC – Weigh in results and photos

ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament – SEA Trials in URCC weigh in results and photos

For immediate release:

January 27, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the official weigh in results for the SEA Trials in URCC, Manila, Philippines. In this 4-man one night tournament, one fighter will win the right to be seeded in the 16-man opening round of the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”.

URCC Battle Extreme Tournament of Superstars

SEA Trials for ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament

GAB Official Weigh In Results

January 27, 2017

Semifinal Match Lightweight -155 pounds

Rahul Raju 156

vs

Andrew Benibe 148

Semifinal Match Lightweight -155 pounds

Reydon Romero 156

vs

Patrick Manicad 156

URCC B.E.T.S. Will take place at the Waterfront Manila Pavilion Casino in Manila, Philippines at 7:00pm PST on Saturday, January 28. The event will be broadcast live on ABS-CBN to all of the Philippines. The Main Event will be a smasher between Light Heavyweights Jesdan dela Pena and Caloy Baduria.

Rahul Raju (2-0, Juggernaut Fight Club) is an experienced amateur MMA competitor who has gone undefeated in his first two fights as a pro. With a kung fu background, then trained under top boxing coach Arvind Lalwani, it will be very interesting to see how this young fighter challenges for the finals.

Andrew Benibe (6-8, Maic’s Gym/DEFTAC) is a former URCC Champion and is in the URCC Hall of Fame. One of the most well-rounded athletes in the promotion, he draws huge crowds and support for his performance. With his long tenure in the URCC – since 2006 – and with the massive DEFTAC team, he’s a strong candidate for the finals.

Reydon “Red” Romero (10-6, DEFTAC) is a URCC staple fighter since 2010. He’s fought across many divisions, including challenging for the bantamweight title, and winning the featherweight belt. Romero throws everything he has at his opponents from the opening bell, so it could be a short night of fights.

Patrick Manicad (1-4, Catalan Fighting System) hails from one of the most exciting striking camps in Southeast Asia, under Rene Catalan. While Manicad has started out fighting some very tough opponents like URCC champ Will Chope and Zebaztian Kadestam, his entrance in the Trials is no doubt a huge opportunity in his fighting career.

Romero versus Manicad and Raju versus Benibe are expected to be the sixth and seventh in the line up, with the winners’ finals match scheduled before the main event.

ROAD FC $1 Million Tournament Qualifying Trials Schedule

January 28, 2017 – Southeast Asia Trials at URCC

February 11, 2017 – Korea and International Trials Group A at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

February 25, 2017 – Russia Trials at MFP

March 20, 2017 – Japan Trials in DEEP

April 15, 2017 – Korea and International Trials Group B in ROAD FC

Next event:

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

