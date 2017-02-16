ROAD FC schedule for first half of 2017 in Korea announced

For immediate release:

February 16, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the schedule of events in Korea for the first half of 2017. Overseas events will be announced soon.

February 11 – Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 – COMPLETE

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 was held on February 11 in the Jangchung Arena and saw seven International Trials fighters advance to the opening round of the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament. Riki Fukuda won his contender’s rights match against Kim Nae-Chul, and he earns the right to be the next challenger to the ROAD FC Middleweight Title.

March 11 – ROAD FC XX

Grand Hilton Convention Centre – The first all-female card ROAD FC XX will be launched. The highest level of female competitors in MMA and other combat sports will be showcased, and hot prospects will have their chance to shine. ROAD FC will work to develop the exposure and opportunities for all women in MMA.

April 15 – $1 Million Tournament International Trials Group B

Jangchung Arena – First, the China Trials Finals will take place which will seed two fighters in the 16-man opening round. Also, Group B of the International Trials will be held, comprised of three matches to yield three additional seeds. Former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Nam Yui-Chul will return to fighting in Korea by participating in this group of the trials.

May 20 – Middleweight Title rematch: Cha Jung-Hwan vs Choi Young “Ryo”

Jangchung Arena – Cha Jung-Hwan has already defended his title against Ryo by TKO in the fourth round at Xiaomi ROAD FC 35, but an uproar was heard about the Champ’s grabbing the cage, so a rematch was issued immediately. Additionally, the fighters will be announced for the 2017 Openweight Tournament. ROAD FC Openweight Champion Mighty Mo has already defeated Choi Mu-Bae, Myung Hyun-Man and Choi Hong-Man. Expect more giant announcements soon!

June 17 – ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament

Jangchung Arena – The ROAD FC $1 Million Tournament will begin! Sixteen fighters who have emerged as winners from international trials will start the opening round of this historic tournament!

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

ROAD FC XX Main Card

Women’s -46.5kg Catchweight Match

Lee Ye-Ji vs Shinashi Satoko

Young Guns 32 Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Match

Nezu Yuta vs Jang Ik-Hwan

