ROAD FC Russia Trials: MFP announces the match ups for the single night tournament

February 21, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to share the official match ups for the Russia Trials in MFP for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”.

Modern Fighting Pankration (MFP) will host the Russia Trials for the ROAD FC $1 Million Tournament during MFP 207 “Nord Fight” on February 25 in Yakutsk, Russia. The four fighters who will be vying for seeded entry in the 16-man tournament are four Pavel Gordeev, Elnur Agaev, Herman Beryozkin, and Evgeny Lakhin.

Video preview:

https://youtu.be/enMvHLIVYU0

Match 1: Pavel Gordeev vs Elnur Agaev

Pavel Gordeev (6-0, New Stream Team) is a 23-year old prospect who is undefeated in his 3 years of professional MMA. He throws big punches in order to get inside, grapple, and finish on the ground, which has earned him 4 submission finishes and 1 TKO.

Elnur Agaev (12-6, MFP Academy) made his first ROAD FC appearance against Chinese stand out Song Kenan at ROAD FC 034. In the three-round fight, Agaev showcased his technical striking and lightning takedowns. With a 50% finish rate of half submissions and KOs, Agaev is a well-rounded fighter who can take advantage in any situation.

Gordeev versus Agaev is hot prospect versus seasoned veteran. Because the winner will face a second fight in the night, Gordeev will need to find the key to his biggest opponent to date, while Agaev will need to consider an early finish rather than a technical 3-rounder.

Match 2: Herman Beryozkin vs Evgeny Lakhin

Herman Beryozkin (4-4, MFP Academy) is riding a 3-fight win streak which brings his record to even. He is a wrestler who has discovered his own hands of stone with two KOs in his last 3 fights. Beryozkin is very strong and once he has the fight on the ground he can keep it there.

Evgeny Lakhin (12-7, Club Alexander Nevsky) is a strong grappler who racked up 7 submissions and 3 KOs before his recent spate of bad fortune. He’s a counter-puncher who looks for a hole in his opponent’s guard for a big finish. Lakhin will be hungry to show the performance of his lifetime to turn around a losing streak and prove he’s worthy of a seed.

Beryozkin versus Lakhin will be full of crazy punches, but both fighters ultimately want to get it to the ground. Once there, it will become a test to see if Beryozkin’s wrestling or Lakhin’s grappling can set up the finish.

$1 Million Tournament Regional Qualifiers

The regional qualifying will yield the following seeds: China – 2, Southeast Asia – 1, Korea and international – 10, Russia – 1, and Japan – 1 for a total of 15 participants. The remaining spot will be announced at a later date.

Regional Trials for ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament

Schedule

January 28, 2017 – Southeast Asia Trials at URCC COMPLETE

– SEA Seed: Reydon Romero

February 11, 2017 – International Trials Group A at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 COMPLETE

– International seeds: Sasaki Shinji, Leo Kuntz, Park Dae-Sung, Shamil Zavurov, Toninho Furia, Kim Chang-Hyun, Ronys Torres

February 25, 2017 – Russia Trials at MFP

March 20, 2017 – Japan Trials in DEEP

April 15, 2017 – Korea and International Trials Group B in ROAD FC

