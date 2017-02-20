ROAD FC Official Statement on contracted Competitor Song Ga-Yeon

February 20, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship issues an Official Statement on contracted Competitor Song Ga-Yeon regarding her recent slanderous allegations to the media.

Song Ga-Yeon, a Mixed Martial Arts Competitor contracted to ROAD Fighting Championship, has sought to stimulate negative public opinion of ROAD FC through an interview with Maxim Korea. Song Ga-Yeon’s statements regarding unfair treatment, sexual harassment and intimidation by ROAD CEO Jung Mun-Hong are false, serious, and slanderous.

ROAD firmly believes that Song Ga-Yeon’s abandonment of her contractual obligations as an MMA Competitor which led to these false allegations against ROAD were caused solely by her personal situation. ROAD provided her full support financially, promotionally and for training.

Song Ga-Yeon’s vicious backlash against the company is a dangerous act that can disrupt the reputation of ROAD, as well as the Competitors who are working hard and active in their industry, and the sporting foundation on which they should operate.

ROAD has begun the legal process against Song Ga-Yeon and these harmful allegations. Song Ga-Yeon’s conflicting statements on sexual harassment, photography sessions, and intimidation will be exposed for the full truth in a court of law.

Based on the above-mentioned interview, reports in the English media have incorrectly stated that Song Ga-Yeon has won a lawsuit against ROAD which terminated her contract. This statement is false and misleading. Song Ga-Yeon did not have any legal action whatsoever against ROAD. Song Ga-Yeon instigated a suit for termination of contract against her management company, Subak Entertainment & Media (Subak E&M), a wholly separate entity from ROAD, which has no bearing on her obligations to her contract with ROAD.

Firstly abandoning her duties to the management company, then with financial support for litigation from other management companies (as subsequently discovered and reported by MBC Sports Plus News), Song Ga-Yeon presented six allegations against Subak E&M to the court, of which only one was granted. The following are the results, as published in previous Korean media:

1. Subak E&M signed an unfair contract of profit distribution.

– Disallowed by Court: Even if the profit sharing ratio is disadvantageous to the plaintiff, the contract cannot be terminated due to the plaintiff’s opinion, inability or inexperience.

2. Subak E&M forced broadcasting appearances which interfered with activities as an athlete.

– Disallowed by Court: The exclusive contract includes provisions for the additional activities as a means of raising the awareness of a professional MMA athlete.

3. Subak E&M forced the practice of acting instead of support for athletics, and forced a semi-nude photography session.

– Disallowed by Court: The exclusive contract includes provisions for the additional activities as a means of raising the awareness of a professional MMA athlete.

4. ROAD President Jung Mun-Hong issued threats and sexual harassment.

– Disallowed by Court: There is conflicting and unsubstantiated evidence. President Jung is not a Defendant. Even if the CEO of ROAD operates a management company like the plaintiff’s, the contract still could not be regarded as unfair.

5. Subak E&M did not issue payments with proper records.

– Disallowed by Court: The plaintiff did not explicitly require the defendant to submit the settlement data before the defendant had claimed the termination of the contract.

6. Subak E&M infringed on moral rights with a statement regarding an “unusual relationship with a team member”.

– Allowed by Court: Public comments from the plaintiff’s private opinion have caused a lack of trust between parties that is a serious reason for the contract to terminate.

ROAD will act in accordance with laws and principles for the establishment of sound contracts and the development of fighting sports. The full truth regarding Song Ga Yeon’s false and harmful statements will be revealed by the investigating authorities and courts.

Signed,

ROAD Management

For updates please visit:

ROADFC.com

Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/ roadfightingchampionship)

Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)

Official Instagram “roadfc”

Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo. com/u/5704811867)

Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/ roadfc)

Media Contacts:

Lee Li (English)

ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.

1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.