ROAD FC Bantamweight Title set set: Kim Soo-Chul versus Kim Min-Woo

For immediate release:

February 21, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce that the vacant Bantamweight tile will be contested for by Kim Soo-Chul and Kim Min-Woo on April 15, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.

Two of Asia’s best bantamweights are finally set to go at it on April 15 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul. Korean #1 ranked phenom Kim Soo-Chul and #2 ranked ultra prospect Kim Min-Woo will face each other for the ROAD FC Bantamweight strap that was tragically relinquished by Lee Yun-Jun after his cerebral infarction.

Kim Soo-Chul (15-5-1, Team Force) is considered to be the top bantamweight in Asia today. In the past 3 years he has gone undefeated over multiple UFC veterans and regional champions including Marcus Brimage, Maike Linhares, and Jumabieke. This will be the first time Kim Soo-Chul is fighting for a title since he lost his inaugural One FC strap to the legendary Bibiano Fernandes by Decision in a 5-round match in 2013.

Kim Min-Woo (8-1, MMA Story) is from a team that holds two champions on the ROAD FC Roster already: Coach Cha Jung-Hwan is the Middleweight title holder and Choi Mu-Gyeom is the 3x defending Featherweight champ. Kim Min-Woo is riding a 3-fight win streak over Japanese powerhouse Sato Shoko, fellow challenger Moon Je-Hoon (an avenge win), and former Shooto champ Nezu Yuta – by a 15 second KO. His precision is increasing with each outing.

This will be an incredible showcase of two of the most exciting and respected bantamweight fighters in ROAD FC.

ROAD FC $1 Million Tournament

At ROAD FC on April 15, the China Trials Finals will take place which will see two winners from a field of eight fighters finally seeded in the 16-man opening round of the $1 Million Tournament. Also, Group B of the International Trials will be held, comprised of three matches to yield three additional seeds. Former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Nam Yui-Chul will return to fighting in Korea by participating in this group of the Trials.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

