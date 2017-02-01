“ROAD FC 2X” all-female league starts on Xiaomi ROAD FC 037

February 2, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce that the first all-female league called “ROAD FC 2X” will begin at Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 on March 11, 2017 at the Grand Hilton Convention Center in Seoul, South Korea.

ROAD FC 2X (pronounced “double x”) is the official name for the league that will now showcase all-female fight cards on ROAD FC events. ROAD FC 2X celebrates the rise in popularity in women’s MMMA, as well as the increasing number of talented female fighters in South Korea and abroad.

Among the fighters who will participate in ROAD FC 2X are “Schoolgirl Fighter” Lee Ye-Ji, “Wushu Queen” Lim Seo-Hee, “Little Wolf” Park Jeong-Eun, “Cage Vixen” Hong Yoon-Ha, national Muay Thai champion Shim Yoo-Ree, Taekwondo fighter Kim Hae-In, and “Female Kwon A-Sol” Kang Jin-Hee. Both top and blossoming talents from Asia and abroad will be invited to participate in ROAD FC 2X.

ROAD FC Director Kwon Young-Bok stated, “ROAD FC has consistently worked to enable female fighters opportunities. ROAD FC 2X was launched to create a larger platform for them. This league will both develop and showcase the hardworking, talented and exciting women in Mixed Martial Arts.”

The upcoming event is Xiaomi ROAD FC 36 on February 11 in Seoul. In the main event, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, the International Trials for the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament will begin, featuring top fighters from around the globe.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Main Card – Part 2

#6 Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul

#5 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Sasaki Shinji vs Albert Cheng

#4 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Leo Kuntz versus Hong Young-Ki

#2 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Rodrigo Caporal vs Park Dae-Sung

#2 Women’s Openweight Match

Hirano Yoshiko vs Chun Sun-Yoo

#1 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Shamil Zavurov versus Kim Won-Gi

Main Card – Part 1

#6 Flyweight Match

Moon Jea-Hoon vs Nakahara Taiyo

#5 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Gleristone Santos vs Burenzorig Batmunkh

#4 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Andy Main

#3 International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Ronys Torres vs Ermek Tlauov

#2 Reserve Lightweight Match

Lee Hyung-Seok vs Park Hae-Jin

#1 Reserve Lightweight Match

Ki Won-Bin vs Jeong Jae-Il

Opening matches

#3 Lightweight Match

Min Kyeong-Chul vs Cho Young-Jun

#2 Flyweight Match

Park Su-Wan vs Seo Dong-Soo

#1 Bantamweight Match

Seo Jin-Soo vs Lee Seong-Su

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.