ROAD FC 2016 Awards Ceremony and 2017 Plan of Events

For immediate release:

21 December, 2016 – The ROAD FC Awards Ceremony for 2016 took place on December 20, 2016 at the Glad Hotel’s Bloom Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

ROAD FC officials, teams and fighters from Korea, China and abroad gathered to celebrate a successful year, and to recognize those who made outstanding contributions.

In the category of Best Team, three were awarded for their high participation and successes in the ROAD FC cage:

Team Finish

Ssabi MMA

Team Posse

In the category of Rookie of the Year, those up for nomination were Aorigele, Lee Yeji, Kim Bo-Sung, Kim Seung-Yeon, and Lee Jeong-Young. The Rookie of the Year award was given to:

Aorigele

Kim Bo-Sung

In the category of KO of the Year, the nominees were Nandin Erdene, Bruno Miranda, Kim Seung-Yeon, Kim Min-Woo, Kin Soo-Chul, and Mighty Mo. The KO of the Year was awarded to two fighters:

Nandin Erdene

Bruno Miranda

In the category of Best Fight of the Year, the nominees were Kim Nae-Chul versus Park Jung-Kyo, Choi Hong-Man versus Aorigele, and Kim Min-Woo versus Moon Jea-Hun . The Best Fight of the Year was awarded to:

Kim Min-Woo vs Moon Jea-Hun

A special category for the Best Fighter of the Year selected by the Media saw Kwon A-Sol receiving the award.

In the category of Best Fighter of the Year, five fighters were nominated, including Kwon A-Sol, Choi Mu-Gyeom, Lee Yun-Jun, Kim Soo-Chul, and Kim Bo-Seung. The Best Fighter of the Year award was awarded to:

Kwon A-Sol

ROAD FC 2017

ROAD FC will continue to expand into 2017 with an increased number of events planned in three countries. Starting with Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11in Seoul, there will be a total of 11 events in South Korea, 4 events in China, and 2 in Japan during 2017.

Throughout the year, special tournaments are planned. First is the succession of Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament. Next, Girl’s Day, an all female fighter card, is planned for March. Also during 2017, the next Openweight Tournament will begin.

$1 Million Lightweight Tournament: “Road to A-Sol”

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 will kick off the year with the opening round of the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament, “Road to A-Sol”. Twenty fighters from Korea, Japan, Brazil, USA, Canada, and Europe will meet in 10 elimination matches. The winners will progress to the second round of the Trials in April, and the 5 finalists will be seeded in the 16-man opening round of the tournament.

Prior to this, the 4-man 1 night Southeast Asia Trials will be held in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) in Manila, Philippines on January 28.

Also in February, the 4-man 1 night Russia Trials will be held in the Far Eastern Modern Pankration Federation (MFP).

In March, the 4-man 1 night Japan Trials will take place in DEEP Fighting Championship.

2017 ROAD FC PLAN

February 2017

ROAD FC 036, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, KOREA

March 2017

ROAD FC 037 / Young Guns 32, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, KOREA

April 2017

ROAD FC 038 / Young Guns 33, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, KOREA

ROAD FC 039 / Young Guns 34, Beijing Olympic Gymnasium, Beijing, CHINA

May 2017

ROAD FC 040 / Young Guns 35, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, KOREA

June 2017

ROAD FC 041 / Young Guns 36, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, KOREA

ROAD FC 42/ Young Guns 37, Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Tokyo, JAPAN

July 2017

ROAD FC 043 / Young Guns 38, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, KOREA

August 2017

ROAD FC 044 / Young Guns 39, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, KOREA

ROAD FC 045 / Young Guns 40, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai, CHINA

September 2017

ROAD FC 046 / Young Guns 41, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, KOREA

ROAD FC 047 / Young Guns 42, Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, JAPAN

October 2017

ROAD FC 048 / Young Guns 43, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, KOREA

November 2017

ROAD FC 049 / Young Guns 44, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, KOREA

ROAD FC 050 / Young Guns 45, TBA, Beijing, CHINA

December 2017

ROAD FC 051 / Young Guns 46, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, KOREA

ROAD FC 052 / Young Guns 47, Beijing Olympic Gymnasium, Beijing, CHINA

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.