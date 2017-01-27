ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol” schedule for regional qualifiers

For immediate release:

January 27, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce the schedule of the regional qualifiers for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”.

The ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament will be the biggest project of 2017. The official name is “Road to A-Sol”, and as the name suggests, the finalist of the Tournament will face ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Kwon A-Sol for the million and the belt. The Challenger’s Showdown with Kwon will simultaneously give the finalist great wealth and high honor.

Participants start by going through regional trials to become seeded in the 16-man tournament. The regional qualifiers consist of Trials in China, Japan, Russia, and Southeast Asia. A single loss will eliminate any participant, and a win will advance them to the next level.

First, the China Trials began last November of 2016 and four of the eight fighters progressed to the finals. The final round of the China Trials will be held on April 15, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.

The Southeast Asia Trials are taking place on January 28 in Manila. The URCC is hosting the competition which includes three fighters from the Philippines and one from India by way of Singapore. It is a 4-man single night tournament with the final winner moving into the 16-man Tournament.

The International Trials for both Korean and worldwide fighters will begin with Group A in Seoul, South Korea starting on February 11, 2017 at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036. There are 14 participants in 7 matches, and the 7 winners will be seeded in the 16-man Tournament. Group B will be held on April 15 with 4 fighters in 2 matches, and those winners will also proceed to the 16-man Tournament.

The Russia Trials are on February 25, and will take place in Russian MMA Federation-accredited MFP. Like the Southeast Asia Trials, this will be a single night tournament of 4 men, and only one final winner will be seeded in the 16-man tournament.

Finally, the Japan Trials are scheduled to be held on March 20. Japan’s DEEP will be the host of the single night tournament, in which four well-known Japanese fighters are set to compete to be the only one seeded in the 16-man Tournament.

To sum up the regional qualifying seeds: China – 2, Southeast Asia – 1, Korea and international – 9, Russia – 1, and Japan – 1 for a total of 14 participants. The remaining two spots will be announced at a later date.

Regional Trials for ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament

Schedule

January 28, 2017 – Southeast Asia Trials at URCC

February 11, 2017 – Korea and International Trials Group A at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

February 25, 2017 – Russia Trials at MFP

March 20, 2017 – Japan Trials in DEEP

April 15, 2017 – Korea and International Trials Group B in ROAD FC

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Next event:

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

