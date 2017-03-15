Results: IFC MMA COMBAT 6

Results: IFC MMA COMBAT 6

It happened last Saturday in the city of Ceres in Goiás, the sixth edition of IFC MMA COMBATE.

The event had 12 battles in total and was promoted by the Mixed Martial Arts Federation of Goiás, which had full support from the National Confederation of MMA.

Check out the official results of the fights below.

IFC MMA COMBATE 6

Date: 11/03/2017

City: Ceres

State: Goiás

Brazil

Arena: Imperial Point (Ceres Sports Gymnasium)

FULL RESULTS
MAIN FIGHT (Interim belt challenge in the 70kg category)
LUIGI VENDRAMINE defeated DAVID ALAN SILVA by TKO (Punches) with 10 seconds of the first round
Referee: Marcio Gomes
 
RICARDO SALDANHA defeated LUIZ CARLOS (LUIZINHO) by unanimous decision 
Referee: Wilson Neto
 
VINICIUS BONECO beat RODRIGO MENDES by finishing (Hand Triangle) at 38 seconds of second round 
Referee: Andre Madeira
 
GEOVA SABINO defeated JEFERSON ANDRE by finishing (Anaconda Chocke) at 4:53 of the second round 
Referee: Andre Madeira
 
WELINGTON TORU defeated FERNANDO “FOFÃO” PEREIRA by TKO (Punches) at 4:21 of the second round 
Referee: Marcio Gomes
 
JOSIMAR VENTURA  defeated JORGE LUCAS by TKO (Punches) at 4:57 of the first round 
Referee: Wilson Neto
 
ALAN PEREIRA beat THIAGO THAI by TKO (Punches) at 3:30 in the first round 
Referee: Marcio Gomes
 
DHEFERSON DOS SANTOS defeated DIEGO PEÃO in the unanimous decision 
Referee: Andre Madeira
 
LUCAS FONTURA won RANDSON PIRES by finishing (Guillotine) at 1:16 of the second round 
Referee: Wilson Neto
 
JOAO PAULO FERREIRA beat RENAN SACERDOTE by Nocaute (Knee on Chin) to 5 seconds of second round 
Referee: Marcio Gomes
 
LUCAS ALMEIDA defeated ROSALINO MENESES by TKO (Punches) at 3:59 of the first round 
Referee: Andre Madeira
 
GILDASIO SANTOS defeated LUIZ CARROÇA by finishing (Rear-Naked Choke) at 51 seconds of the first round 
Referee: Wilson Neto

