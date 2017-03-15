Results: IFC MMA COMBAT 6

IFC MMA COMBATE 6

Date: 11/03/2017

City: Ceres

State: Goiás

Brazil

Arena: Imperial Point (Ceres Sports Gymnasium)

FULL RESULTS

MAIN FIGHT (Interim belt challenge in the 70kg category)

LUIGI VENDRAMINE defeated DAVID ALAN SILVA by TKO (Punches) with 10 seconds of the first round

Referee: Marcio Gomes

RICARDO SALDANHA defeated LUIZ CARLOS (LUIZINHO) by unanimous decision

Referee: Wilson Neto

VINICIUS BONECO beat RODRIGO MENDES by finishing (Hand Triangle) at 38 seconds of second round

Referee: Andre Madeira

GEOVA SABINO defeated JEFERSON ANDRE by finishing (Anaconda Chocke) at 4:53 of the second round

Referee: Andre Madeira

WELINGTON TORU defeated FERNANDO “FOFÃO” PEREIRA by TKO (Punches) at 4:21 of the second round

Referee: Marcio Gomes

JOSIMAR VENTURA defeated JORGE LUCAS by TKO (Punches) at 4:57 of the first round

Referee: Wilson Neto

ALAN PEREIRA beat THIAGO THAI by TKO (Punches) at 3:30 in the first round

Referee: Marcio Gomes

DHEFERSON DOS SANTOS defeated DIEGO PEÃO in the unanimous decision

Referee: Andre Madeira

LUCAS FONTURA won RANDSON PIRES by finishing (Guillotine) at 1:16 of the second round

Referee: Wilson Neto

JOAO PAULO FERREIRA beat RENAN SACERDOTE by Nocaute (Knee on Chin) to 5 seconds of second round

Referee: Marcio Gomes

LUCAS ALMEIDA defeated ROSALINO MENESES by TKO (Punches) at 3:59 of the first round

Referee: Andre Madeira

GILDASIO SANTOS defeated LUIZ CARROÇA by finishing (Rear-Naked Choke ) at 51 seconds of the first round