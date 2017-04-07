REIGN FIGHTING 3*** LIVE From Australia at TheMMAWorldCup.com This Saturday

The event starts this Saturday, April 8 at 9am (UTC+0).

It airs in Australia at 7pm AEST (UTC+10).

It airs in the United States on Saturday at 5am EST (UTC-4).

The MMA World Cup is proud to promote Australia’s World Cup Team – Eternal MMA as they present Reign Fighting 3! The event will air LIVE from Queensland, Australia, this Saturday at 9am GMT (Greenwich Mean Time / UTC+0).

Three title fights highlight this incredible card. The main event is for the vacant Welterweight belt, as Glen Pettigrew takes on Jack Della Maddalena. Flyweight champion, Tim Moore, the #1-ranked Flyweight in Australia, defends his title against undefeated, Sean Gauci. Crowd-favorite, Chris “Kewlbonez” Morris, looks to extend his undefeated streak in the Eternal/Reign promotions, when he puts his belt on the line against Callum Lewis.

