REGIAN EERSEL LANDS FLYING KNEE & PUNCH KNOCKOUT IN SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE DEFENSE ON ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LION FIGHT 34’ TONIGHT

Los Angeles – Feb. 3, 2017 – Lion Fight Super Middleweight Champion Regian Eersel (45-4) capped off Lion Fight Muay Thai’s first event of the year with a flying knee and punch combination to knock out challenger D.C. Pratt (20-4) in the main event tonight on AXS TV FIGHTS: LION FIGHT 34.

In the co-main event, Iman Barlow (87-5-3) defended her super bantamweight title in a rematch against Maryem Usul (62-12-1) with a unanimous decision victory highlighted by multiple powerful kicks to the face including this one in round two.

Other top moments from tonight’s broadcast include:

Kronphet Phetrachapat’s (75-18-5) spinning back elbow against Keven Burmester (70-8-1) highlighted their back-and-forth majority draw match.

Nick Chasteen (6-4) landed a barrage of strikes against Gabriel Mazzetti (14-2) and later knocked off his cup, but Mazzetti ultimately won via unanimous decision.

Full highlights from the event are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LionFight34_Highlights

AXS TV FIGHTS: LION FIGHT 34 was presented by commentators Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello, along with ringside reporter Ron Kruck, live from the Tropicana Resort Casino in Las Vegas.

Official results from Lion Fight 34 are as follows:

Super Middleweight Title Fight – Regian Eersel (45-4) defeated D.C. Pratt (20-4) via knockout (punch) at 2:29 in round one.

Women’s Super Bantamweight Title Fight – Iman Barlow (87-5-3) defeated Maryem Uslu (62-12-1) via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Middleweight Fight – Anthony Njokuani (23-0) defeated Chris Harrington (21-3) via TKO (strikes) at 2:44 in round three.

Super Welterweight Fight – Gabriel Mazzetti (14-2) defeated Nick Chasteen (6-4) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47).

Welterweight Fight – Kronphet Phetrachapat (75-18-5) vs. Kevin Burmester (70-8-1) resulted in a majority draw (48-46, 47-47, 47-47).

Super Lightweight Fight – River Daz (13-0-1) defeated Diego Llamas (8-3) via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-45).

ABOUT AXS TV FIGHTS

