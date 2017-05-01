Rasputin reflects on debut loss, praises Brave as ‘best promotion in the world’

Brazilian Henrique Rasputin didn’t kicked off his international career as he hoped, losing his Brave debut by first round TKO against Eldar Eldarov, in the Brave 6 main event. Reflecting on his debut loss, the Lightweight was quick to point out his happiness at fighting outside of his home country.

“I’m really happy, happy with all of this that happened to me. Of course I’m sad because I wasn’t able to show more. That was my strategy, I was trying to get Eldar tired and the interruption didn’t let me use my strategy. But, still, I’m happy after all”, claimed Rasputin.

His first fight outside of Brazil may not have produced the result he wanted, but the Lightweight grappler nevertheless enjoyed the experience of fighting for Brave Combat Federation, pointing out that the promotion was the “best in the world”.

“Brave is a great promotion. The best in the world, and definitely the best I’ve fought for. Thank you all for everything you’ve done for me. I’ll come back stronger”, promised the Brazilian.

Brave 6: Kazakhstan was the first incursion by a global Mixed Martial Arts promotion into Central Asia. The Bahrain based mixed martial arts promotion had organised a series of events in Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, India and Kazakhstan during the initial phase of operations to develop the sport and to promote the athlete centric model envisioned by the organisation.