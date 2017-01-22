“RAMPAGE” JACKSON & “KING MO” SET TO RUN IT BACK AT BELLATOR 175 ON MARCH 31

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. – (January 21, 2017) When MMA superstars “Rampage” Jackson (37-11) and “King Mo” (20-6, 1 NC) first met during the main event of Bellator 120, “Rampage” emerged with a heavily-disputed victory. Now, nearly three years later, the two Bellator veterans will meet again, this time fighting at heavyweight during the main event of Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 on Friday, March 31 – a card that will air live and free on SPIKE.

A four-fight veteran of Bellator MMA, “Rampage’s” legendary career has seen him compete against some of the top names in the sport, generating a loyal army of fans along the way. Jackson is the proud owner of many epic highlight reel slams and knockouts that he has racked up throughout his battles with competitors like: Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson, Kevin Randleman, Ricardo Arona, Marvin Eastman, and perhaps most-notably his trilogy with fellow Bellator warrior Wanderlei Silva.

When he’s not beating people up in his MMA fights, Jackson’s larger than life personality has earned him multiple film roles, where he’s been able to beat people up on the big screen. Now, the 38-year-old returns to action for the fifth time under the Bellator MMA banner, where he looks to continue his undefeated record with the promotion and put an exclamation mark on his rivalry with the man who wears the crown.

Fresh off facing Mirko Cro Cop in Japan, “King Mo” will again fight at heavyweight and look to build off his success within the division following recent wins against Satoshi Ishii and Cheick Kongo. A winner in eight out of his last 10 fights, it will be interesting what fuels Lawal this time against Jackson. Will the 36-year-old look to claim heavyweight gold in 2017 and add to his championship collection that already includes a STRIKEFORCE belt? Or will the grudge that propelled these two men forward during their first meeting rear its ugly head again?

If you didn’t see the first pairing between these two knockout artists, please watch their matchup here.

Ticket information, as well as a location for the event will be announced shortly.

Updated Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 Fight Card

Heavyweight Main Event: Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-11) vs. Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal (20-6, 1 NC)

