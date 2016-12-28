Quartus “CoolBreeze” Stitt faces off with Kyle Kurtz on March 3rd at Gateway Fighting Series “Destiny”

By on
11

11Quartus “CoolBreeze” Stitt will be facing off with Kyle “Hurtz” Kurtz on Friday, March 3rd at the Heart of St. Charles Ballroom in St. Charles, Missouri. Stitt is a seasoned veteran that takes on any opponent put in front of him and is looking to get back in the win column with a victory over local fighter Kyle Kurtz. Kyle “Hurtz” Kurtz turned pro in 2015 and has an impressive record of 7-3 with notable wins over UFC veteran Adam Cella and Bellator vet Steve Mann. Both fighters will be looking to start 2017 off with a huge victory so fight fans will not want to miss it.

Get your tickets at Cagetix.com

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment