PYRAMID FIGHTS BRINGING PRO/AM

MMA TO ARKANSAS IN 2017

THE INAUGURAL EVENT

Pyramid Fights will be showcasing their first inaugural event on January 28, at the White County Fair Grounds in Searcy, AR. This is exactly what the state of Arkansas has been lacking for many months now. Arkansas is loaded with tons of talented and skilled mixed martial artists from top notch training gyms from around the state. Just to name a few, Bryce Mitchell (8-0) Barata MMA (V3, Legacy FC, RFA, WSOF super star), Lamarcus Tucker (5-2) Without Limits MMA (RFA vet), TJ Brown (7-4) Westside MMA (RFA vet). All these guys will be bringing fighters to compete in this event. Perfect timing for these MMA’s to have a platform to compete & show their craft. Its no doubt what the fans, family & friends have been waiting to see. This card is stacked from top to bottom with the potential of bright stars & fighters looking to make a name for themselves.

I had a conversation with promoter Jim McDonough & matchmaker Josh Hudson to find out why, how & what was the concept on bringing the promotion to Arkansas…

Josh…’I’ve been in the fight game for ten years now & have worked in every aspect in/out of the cage. Arkansas hasn’t had a show since June of 2016. The shows are few & far between. We have legit instate talent like Bryce Mitchell, Lemarcus Tucker and others who need the platform, so they aren’t getting mismatched early in their careers out of state. I co promoted two shows locally four years ago at a small 600 capacity venue, we sold out four weeks prior. We weren’t interested in continuing all ammy shows & pros weren’t feasible with venue restrictions’

Josh…‘We’ve got a good setup at Searcy & Batesville is close to opening their new 2000 seat community center. So we decided it was a great time to start back up & bring some of these local guys an opportunity to fight in front of their friends & family. Twenty eight of the thirty fighters on Pyramid 1 are from Arkansas gyms.

MMAmadhouse: Of course I had to pick the brain of promoter Jim McDonough & this what he had to say.

Jim…‘Everything Josh said! I’m really new to this side of MMA, but I was looking for a way to be part of MMA when my fighting days are long & gone. Josh & I discussed different ideas and this seemed like the best option. It’s basically like I’m investing in Josh because I know and believe that Josh is the most knowledgeable person on the sport of MMA. He has taught me everything I know and I’m privileged to be in business with him.’

Josh…‘Working with Jim was an easy decision. We agree on what’s lacking, what can be improved and where we are headed.’

MMAmadhouse: I think it’s outstanding what you guys are doing for these fighters from Arkansas. I got to be honest…I’ve got an exceptionally good feeling about this inaugural event and many more to come.’

Folks this Pyramid Fight card is loaded with a new crop of mixed martial artists, having high hopes of making a name for themselves. I’ve seen a many of these MMA’s start their careers from the bottom & many have become rising stars. No better feeling in the world!

Here’s the lineup for this first ever inaugural event.

PYRAMID FIGHT 1

MAIN EVENT: PRO

165 LB (CATCHWEIGHT)

Rudy McGlothlin (2-1) Barata MMA

VS

Joe Valadez (4-2) Without Limits MMA

CO MAIN: PRO

155 LB (LIGHTWEIGHT)

Erasmo Garcia (Pro Debut) Westside MMA

VS

Trevor Anderson (Pro Debut) Lawrence County Boxing & BJJ

AMATEURS:

FEATURED UNDERCARD BOUTS:

155 LB (LIGHTWEIGHT)

Chris Sorrell (4-7) OTC vs AJ Cunningham (7-2) Without Limits MMA

185 LB (MIDDLEWEIGHT)

Graig Miles (Debut) Sweeney’s Vs Travis Cole (2-0) LDMA

145 LB (FEATHERWEIGHT)

Blake Snow (7-3) Lawrence Co Boxing & BJJ vs Jose Zuniga (4-2) OTC

125 LB (FLYWEIGHT)

Bryan Foster (1-1) Without Limits MMA vs Douglas Hurst (3-0) Barata

135 LB (BANTAMWEIGHT)

Michael Walker (5-2) Westside Vs Brennan McKisick (3-0) OTC

160 LB (CATCHWEIGHT)

James Whisenhunt (1-0) OTC vs Danil Martakov (Debut) Barata

275 LB (SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT)

Joshua Woodrum (2-0) Fighter’s Gym Vs Dexter Jenkins (Debut) Gravitas

125 LB (FLYWEIGHT)

Alannah Reyes (Debut) Shodown MMA vs Kendal Holowell (Debut) Barata

165 LB (CATCHWEIGHT)

Shane Anderson(1-1)BACB Vs Christian Manna(Debut) Without Limits MMA

145 LB (FEATHERWEIGHT)

Colton Hamm (2-1) Shodown MMA vs Tim Ikehara (2-2) Intrepid

205 LB (LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT)

Damon Mitchell (Debut) Cantrell MMA vs Dylan Goforth (1-0) Gravitas

155 LB (LIGHTWEIGHT)

Brandon Sweeny (1-2) Sweeny’s Vs Chris Vaughn (1-1) Without Limits MMA

145 LB (FEATHERWEIGHT)

Devin Robinson (1-1) Shodown MMA vs CJ Moya (1-2) Barata

All fighters on the Pyramid Fights card will be met by Resurrection Fighting Alliance Star/ Vet Lemarcus ‘Freight Train’ Tucker for a final check before entering the cage.

The man behind the mic/voice will be none other than Nathan Kirby.

Folks get behind these Mixed Martial Artists and show all the support you can. These fighters train hard and will put on a fantastic show!

Online ticket sales have been great. It doesn’t get any easier.

Go to www.cagetix.com/Pyramid and click the fighter you’ll be cheering the loudest for!

ENJOY THE FIGHTS FOLKS!!!

