PYRAMID FIGHTS 1 Results Sponsored by Scrap Soldier Fight Gear

PYRAMID FIGHTS 1 Results Sponsored by Scrap Soldier Fight Gear

HR Baker is cageside for Team Madhouse see this inaugural event and bring you results and interviews.

The First Inaugural Event

PRO/AM

PYRAMID FIGHTS 1

MAIN EVENT: PRO

165 LB (CATCHWEIGHT)

Rudy McGlothlin (2-1) Barata MMA

VS

Joe Valadez (4-2) Without Limits MMA

CO MAIN: PRO

155 LB (LIGHTWEIGHT)

Erasmo Garcia (Pro Debut) Westside MMA

VS

Trevor Anderson (Pro Debut) Lawrence County Boxing & BJJ

AMATEURS:

FEATURED UNDERCARD BOUTS:

155 LB (LIGHTWEIGHT)

Chris Sorrell (4-7) OTC vs AJ Cunningham (7-2) Without Limits MMA

185 LB (MIDDLEWEIGHT)

Graig Miles (Debut) Sweeney’s Vs Travis Cole (2-0) LDMA

145 LB (FEATHERWEIGHT)

Blake Snow (7-3) Lawrence Co Boxing & BJJ vs Jose Zuniga (4-2) OTC

125 LB (FLYWEIGHT)

Bryan Foster (1-1) Without Limits MMA vs Douglas Hurst (3-0) Barata

135 LB (BANTAMWEIGHT)

Michael Walker (5-2) Westside Vs Brennan McKisick (3-0) OTC

160 LB (CATCHWEIGHT)

James Whisenhunt (1-0) OTC vs Danil Martakov (Debut) Barata

275 LB (SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT)

Joshua Woodrum (2-0) Fighter’s Gym Vs Dexter Jenkins (Debut) Gravitas

125 LB (FLYWEIGHT)

Alannah Reyes (Debut) Shodown MMA vs Kendal Holowell (Debut) Barata

165 LB (CATCHWEIGHT)

Shane Anderson(1-1)BACB Vs Christian Manna(Debut) Without Limits MMA

145 LB (FEATHERWEIGHT)

Colton Hamm (2-1) Shodown MMA vs Tim Ikehara (2-2) Intrepid

205 LB (LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT)

Damon Mitchell (Debut) Cantrell MMA vs Dylan Goforth (1-0) Gravitas

155 LB (LIGHTWEIGHT)

Brandon Sweeny (1-2) Sweeny’s Vs Chris Vaughn (1-1) Without Limits MMA

145 LB (FEATHERWEIGHT)

Devin Robinson (1-1) Shodown MMA vs CJ Moya (1-2) Barata MMA