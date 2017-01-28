PYRAMID FIGHTS 1 Results Sponsored by Scrap Soldier Fight Gear
HR Baker is cageside for Team Madhouse see this inaugural event and bring you results and interviews.
The First Inaugural Event
PRO/AM
PYRAMID FIGHTS 1
MAIN EVENT: PRO
165 LB (CATCHWEIGHT)
Rudy McGlothlin (2-1) Barata MMA
VS
Joe Valadez (4-2) Without Limits MMA
CO MAIN: PRO
155 LB (LIGHTWEIGHT)
Erasmo Garcia (Pro Debut) Westside MMA
VS
Trevor Anderson (Pro Debut) Lawrence County Boxing & BJJ
AMATEURS:
FEATURED UNDERCARD BOUTS:
155 LB (LIGHTWEIGHT)
Chris Sorrell (4-7) OTC vs AJ Cunningham (7-2) Without Limits MMA
185 LB (MIDDLEWEIGHT)
Graig Miles (Debut) Sweeney’s Vs Travis Cole (2-0) LDMA
145 LB (FEATHERWEIGHT)
Blake Snow (7-3) Lawrence Co Boxing & BJJ vs Jose Zuniga (4-2) OTC
125 LB (FLYWEIGHT)
Bryan Foster (1-1) Without Limits MMA vs Douglas Hurst (3-0) Barata
135 LB (BANTAMWEIGHT)
Michael Walker (5-2) Westside Vs Brennan McKisick (3-0) OTC
160 LB (CATCHWEIGHT)
James Whisenhunt (1-0) OTC vs Danil Martakov (Debut) Barata
275 LB (SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT)
Joshua Woodrum (2-0) Fighter’s Gym Vs Dexter Jenkins (Debut) Gravitas
125 LB (FLYWEIGHT)
Alannah Reyes (Debut) Shodown MMA vs Kendal Holowell (Debut) Barata
165 LB (CATCHWEIGHT)
Shane Anderson(1-1)BACB Vs Christian Manna(Debut) Without Limits MMA
145 LB (FEATHERWEIGHT)
Colton Hamm (2-1) Shodown MMA vs Tim Ikehara (2-2) Intrepid
205 LB (LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT)
Damon Mitchell (Debut) Cantrell MMA vs Dylan Goforth (1-0) Gravitas
155 LB (LIGHTWEIGHT)
Brandon Sweeny (1-2) Sweeny’s Vs Chris Vaughn (1-1) Without Limits MMA
145 LB (FEATHERWEIGHT)
Devin Robinson (1-1) Shodown MMA vs CJ Moya (1-2) Barata MMA