ProFC’s Elena Katretskaya: A Russian Trailblazer

Over the years, We have seen great strides made when it pertains to women succeeding in professional sports. The United States has become synonymous with creating major platforms for women to show their talents at the highest levels possible. The best examples would be the growth of women’s basketball on the professional level. Every summer, The women’s professional league of basketball, the WNBA, has been a staple of American sports since the mid to late 90’s. Women’s soccer is another example of a platform that was given to women on the professional level.

During recent times within Women’s Mixed Martial Arts, we have seen enormous growth in many facets. Talent, Prestige, Lineage, Star Power, depth… you name it, tremendous strides have been made. Pioneers like Gina Carano brought the sport to the mainstream, Crossover icons like Ronda Rousey took it to another level. Those aforementioned strides have spawned the aspirations of many young women looking to participate in the sport whether it is recreational or professionally. Such strides has also led to the construction of an all women’s professional league, InvictaFC with a brilliant executive by the name of Shannon Knapp in the role of President. When you think of the UFC’s Dana White, you have to immediately liken her as Women’s MMA answer to the long time Zuffa Executive/Co owner.

Shannon Knapp’s impression upon the sport is solidified without any doubt. InvictaFC is here to stay and has produced many greats within the sport today. Knapp is an individual that worked tirelessly within the MMA Business for many years but she isn’t the only one that has done so in that regard. In fact, there is another pioneer in her own right, climbing the ladder within a male dominated industry. This ambitious woman is doing something unprecedented not only for her sport but for her own country of Russia. At only 26 years old, she has a wealth of experience already in combat sports, both within the competitive aspect as a kickboxer and now with the business aspect being an executive. This is the profile and interview of ProFC’s Vice President, Elena Katretskaya

Deeply rooted in combat sports, Elena Katretskaya has a long history in sports from childhood. In particular, her love for combat sports manifested itself in becoming a successful professional kickboxer while simultaneously serving as a Public Relations manager for the Rostov-On-Don based Peresvet Fight Team. She represented her sport and her fight team well in those dual roles for years. In her own words “I got MMA System and it’s rules quite fast. My roots are combat sports, So Mixed Martial Arts is my hobby, my job and my passion.” With those sentiments in tact, it is very easy to understand how she has gotten far in her endeavors which culminated in her hire to take on role as Vice President of one of the top MMA organizations in Russia.

Katretskaya’s professional kickboxing career was cut short due to a devastating motorcycle accident that resulted in a shoulder injury that required several surgeries. Even with such tragic circumstances, she soldiered on to fulfill her role in exemplary fashion.

Here’s my interview with Elena Katretskaya as we catch up with the Vice President of ProFC talking about her life and what to expect from the ProFC promotion in the coming months…