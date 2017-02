Priscila Cachoeira “Pedrita” puts her unbeaten record to the test against Laisa Coimbra

The warrior team of female Army Paraná Vale Tudo (PRVT), Priscila “Pebbles” Waterfall, puts his unbeaten record to the test against the athlete Laisa Coimbra of Gentilini Fighters team. The fight is scheduled for February 24 (Friday) and will take place in Curitiba Top Fight 10. The tournament will be held at the Academy Striker House, located at Av. Marechal Floriano Peixoto in. 2780, in Parolin, Curitiba. The event is scheduled to start at 19hs.

Priscila Pedrita follows unconquered and his record is 4 wins and no losses. She is known for providing great battles, demonstrating physical strength, disposition and heart. His last fight was in CUFA Fight Festival 4 (FLC 4) Pedrita knocked out his opponent in the second round.

Always prepared for everything Priscila waterfall feels confident not only by his technique, but his victorious cartel.

“Yes, I feel confident and come from 4-0 and it makes me quite safe. I seek the fifth undefeated victory, and so I’m closer to my dream is to reach the UFC so I prepare for everything. I try to use my Striker which is what I do best and I am honing my Jiu-Jitsu. “He states confidently.

Always providing exciting fights, Pedrita promises to capture not only the audience of Curitiba, but the entire southern region of Brazil.

“Every second inside the Octagon is very important to me, my goal is to conquer the South. Thus the public will be amazed me in CTF 10 and expect from me a great show.”

Curitiba Top Fight 10

Friday, February 24, 2017

Academy Striker’s House – Curitiba / PR

60 Kg: Leticia Orchel (Strong World) vs. Thayna Borges (Fight Clan)

70 kg: Jean Silva (Hard Team) vs. Eduardo Terence (PRVT)

66 kg: Giovane Bueno (ML Arena) vs. Diego “Tense” Paiva (Ac Demiam Maia)

61 kg: Rafael “Sherek” (Team Bronx) vs. Adoniran Santos (Brazil Thai)

120Kg: Cleiton Butiski (Buffalos Team) vs. André Tubes (King Shark)

93 kg: Junior Lawrence “Indian” (ML Arena) vs. Danilo Marques (Ac Demian Maia)

66 Kg: Elvis Martins (Evolution Thai) vs. Douglas “Dog Race” (Fight Only)

61 kg: Laisa Coimbra (ML Arena) vs. Priscila Waterfall “Pebbles” (PRVT)

52 kg: Paula “Electric” (Gentilini) vs. Marina Rodriguez (Thai Brazil)

61 Kg: Jessica Suelen (CapyBrasil) vs. Mariana Morais (PRVT)

60 Kg: Luiz Henrique (Fight Lab) vs. Douglas “Tito” (Teixeira Team)

68 kg: Petros “Pixie” (Strong World) vs. Marcos Vinicius “Smile” (PRVT)

77 Kg: José Rodrigo (CapyBrasil) vs. Jack “Godzilla” (Ac Demian Maia)

77 Kg: Dhouglas “Puma” (Immortal) vs. Junior Marques (BCT)

77 Kg: Francisco Saldarriaga “Argentino” (ML Arena) vs. Luiz Cado “Golden Boy” (CM System)

66 Kg: Sergio Barbosa (New Generation) vs. Gabriel Oliveira (Hebron Fight)