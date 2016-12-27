Prime Fighting keeps adding to March event, brings international competition to the Pacific Northwest.

Over the holiday weekend it was announced that Prime Fighting 9, set for March 11th at the Clark County Events Center in Ridgefield, WA., would be adding more high-level, professional competition to their card with two international fighters set to face the top regional talent.

In a welterweight collision, Sol Renato will be flying in from Israel with a stern test in the way of undefeated amateur, newly turned professional, Austin Vanderford.

Also on the card will be a bantamweight showdown between Raz Bring, also making the trip from Israel, to face Tristan Lindi – another undefeated amateur turning professional this year.

Sol Renato and Raz Bring have both had two professional fights in their career, and last saw action on the Bellator stage at Bellator 164 which took place in Tel Aviv just back in November of this year. Renato took his first loss of his professional career in a very closely fought split decision, while Bring left with a third round TKO victory and his second straight finish.

Vanderford and Lindi in their respective weight classes have had a similar amateur MMA

career, with undefeated records on the regional circuits, and now looking for a big statement on their budding professional career by taking home a win over the Bellator veterans.

These fights have been added to an already spectacular card headed with the professional welterweight title fight in the main event. For more information about the fight card, tickets, and more – follow Prime Fighting on Facebook or at PrimeFighting.net