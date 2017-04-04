PRESS RELEASE: BRAVE SIGNS HARDEEP RAI TO FACE ARNAN CHAIYASAN IN INDIA

BRAVE SIGNS HARDEEP RAI TO FACE ARNAN CHAIYASAN IN INDIA

Brave Combat Federation has announced the latest signing of Hardeep “Havoc” Rai. Hardeep is the first MMA fighter of Indian origin to win a medal at IMMAF. Hardeep won Bronze in the 2015 European Championships and Bronze in the 2016 World Championship. According to Tapology, the Amateur fighter of Indian origin is ranked first among 727 active Amateur Lightweights from The United Kingdom and Ireland.

Havoc had been dominating the amateur division with an eleven fight win record out of his thirteen appearances. Hardeep will be making his pro-debut at the fifth edition of Brave at Mumbai. Residing in London, the lightweight fighter trains at Carlson Gracie & NFM. After having a dominating year in 2016, the London born fighter had three more fights which were all won resulting in him acquiring two amateur lightweight championships.

“It is a dream come true to be back in India, honouring the warrior tradition of my ancestors are from. I want to behold the Indian pride in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. The overwhelming support and love from the fans and well wishers made India my second home. At the age 20 while my friends are trying hard to establish as professionals, I am travelling around the world and already reigning an enviable professional life. I am lucky that there is long time for me to pick the right decisions and grow. That will be my focus and with the right mindset, the right abilities, the right charisma and on April 22nd the world will see Havoc.”

Brave has announced to host the fifth edition of the event in Mumbai, India. The event will be held on Saturday, April 22 at Mumbai, in The Dome Stadium of National Sports Club of India.