PIMBLETT v NARIMANI TITLE FIGHT MADE OFFICIAL AT CAGE WARRIORS 82 WEIGH-INS

on Saturday

The Cage Warriors 82 weigh-ins took place on Friday afternoon in Liverpool ahead of Saturday night’s historic event at The Echo Arena.

The featherweight world title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Nad Narimani was confirmed as official after the pair successfully weighed in under the featherweight limit ahead of their main event clash.

Liverpudlian star and defending champion Pimblett arrived just under championship weight, weighing in at 144.9lbs, while Narimani weighed in with a full pound to spare, tipping the scales at 144lbs.

The co-main event will see former UFC veteran Vaughan Lee (135.4lbs) take on rising prospect Nathaniel Wood (135.8lbs) in a bantamweight contest while local favourite, Evertonian Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann, weighed in at 125.8lbs ahead of her flyweight contest against Lacey Schuckman (124.9lbs).

Liverpool’s Lee ‘The Butcher’ Chadwick (185.2lbs) will also relish the Merseyside atmosphere when he fights on familiar territory against Ireland’s Tommy Quinn (185lbs) in a middleweight contest.

And Derbyshire featherweight Dean Trueman (145.7lbs) will be looking to follow up on his spectacular knockout win from his last appearance at Cage Warriors 79 last October with another strong performance when he takes on Frantz Slioa (145.6lbs).

It proved a good day at the office for the Cage Warriors staff and commissioners, with all 36 fighters involved across the 18 bouts – 11 professional, seven amateur – hitting their contracted weights ahead of Saturday night’s big event.

The main card will be televised live in the UK and Ireland on BT Sport and across Europe on Viasat, Setanta Eurasia and ELEVEN, as well as being streamed worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.

The preliminary card will be streamed exclusively live globally via The Sport Bible. Scandinavian fans can watch the prelims live via Viaplay.

British UFC star and former Cage Warriors champion Dan ‘The Outlaw’ Hardy will also be in attendance on fight night, and will be signing copies of his newly-released autobiography Part Reptile between 6:30 and 7:30pm.

Tickets for the event are nearly sold out. Make sure you don’t miss out by securing your last-minute seats via the Echo Arena box office or online at: http://bit.ly/CW82tickets