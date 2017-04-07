PHOTOS AND RESULTS FROM TODAY’S BELLATOR 176 AND BELLATOR KICKBOXING 5 WEIGH-INS

SPIKE TV TO AIR FOUR ACTION-PACKED HOURS OF COMBAT SPORTS STARTING AT 3 P.M. ET/PT TOMORROW,SATURDAY, APRIL 8

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS – CREDIT BELLATOR/LUCAS NOONAN

Updated Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 Main Card:

Middleweight World Title Bout: Rafael Carvalho (184.4 lbs.) vs. Melvin Manhoef (184.5 lbs.)

Women’s Catchweight Fight: Anastasia Yankova (133 lbs.) vs. Elina Kallionidou (131 lbs.)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Djamil Chan (157 lbs.) vs. Valeriu Mircea (153.5 lbs.)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Samba Coulibaly (155.25 lbs.) vs. Mihail Nica (153.5 lbs.)

Updated Bellator Kickboxing 5 Main Card:

Lightweight Feature Fight: Giorgio Petrosyan (153.34 lbs.) vs. Amansio Paraschiv (153.78 lbs.)

Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Denise Kielholtz (123.2 lbs.) vs. Martine Michieletto (123.86 lbs.)

Catchweight Feature Fight: Nando Calzetta (154.88 lbs.) vs. John Wayne Parr (160.38 lbs.)

Welterweight Feature Fight: Mustapha Haida (157.52 lbs.) vs. Enriko Kehl (157.3 lbs.)

Featherweight Feature Fight: Gaston Bolanos (146.08 lbs.) vs. Luca D’isanto (142.56 lbs.)

