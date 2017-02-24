Pawan Maan Singh to Represent India in Brave 3: Battle in Brazil

Brave Combat Federation has announced that their latest signed prospect from India, Pawan Maan Singh (4-1-0) will compete at Brave 3: Battle in Brazil. The organization confirmed on Friday that Pawan Maan Singh will go against James Pou from The United States of America in the preliminary card of the event in Curitiba.

Pawan is one of the breaking stars of Indian MMA and was one of the top fighters in the Super Fight League. He was the first local athlete to win belts in two different weight classes in the national circuit. Pawan Maan Singh was the former Super Fight League welterweight and lightweight champion. Currently, Pawan Maan Singh is riding a series of three straight wins in his professional career.