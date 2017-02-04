PATRICK ‘DO WORK’ GARCIA RETURNS TO THE CAGE @WALKOUT FC 5

PATRICK ‘DO WORK’ GARCIA RETURNS TO THE CAGE @WALKOUT FC 5

Patrick ‘Do Work’ Garcia (8-4)

VS

Michael Skeen (4-1)

Patrick ‘Do Work’ Garcia returns to the cage in this Middleweight Bout at Walkout FC 5: VICTORY, going down in Independence, KS. (Cornerstone Event Center) Saturday February 11. Top fighters throughout the Midwest will be entering the cage and locking horns looking for ‘VICTORY’. Garcia took a four an a half year hiatus from competing in the cage. The last time Garcia was in the cage was back in August 2012, when he defeated Marco Hutch (now 2-0 as a professional) at ShoFIGHT 22. Without a doubt the biggest victory of his amateur career.

Garcia started training MMA a year after he got out of high school to get into shape. He was weighing around 300 pounds and took his first fight at 265 pounds. Garcia quickly learned that if he was going to take fighting seriously, then it was time to cut some weight and start training everyday. That’s exactly what he did and made training his lifestyle to this day. Patrick ‘Do Work’ Garcia started fighting and earlier in his career fought in four different weight classes, collecting wins in all four weight classes.

In May 2011 after the devastating tornado that touched down in Joplin, Mo., Garcia relocated and moved to Rocklin, California. He trained for a year before making his way back to Joplin, Mo. After returning back Garcia started running a gym called Ray’s Gym for a while.

Garcia is a purple belt under Gracie Humaita in Joplin, Mo. He trains out of Mat Club Jiu Jitsu under David Lopez (Gracie Humaita Brown Belt, 2014 Dallas Open Champion at Purple Belt, a 2015 Pan Am Champion at Purple Belt, Respect 3 Champion at Brown Belt and Austin Open Champion at Brown Belt) and his Black Belt Professor is none other than JW Wright (Black Belt from Gracie Humaita, St. Louis). Garcia has won a Grand Prix Title, just took first place in the Fuji BJJ, Springfield, Mo. Jiu Jitsu Championship Series Purple Belt (Gold) and took 2nd place in No GI. (Silver).

MMAmadhouse reached out to Patrick ‘Do Work’ Garcia about his future plans and this is what he had to say…

Garcia… I had a lot of stuff go on in the last couple years and was just waiting on the timing to get back in the cage. I’ve lost over 120 pounds training MMA & Jiu Jitsu and never lost a beat since returning back to Joplin, Mo. This will be my first fight since returning. I took this fight at 185 to have a good weight cut. I’ll be moving to 170 pounds after this fight and going pro. I’ve been out of the fight game for four years, but I’ve been competing in Jiu Jitsu and training MMA still. Everybody will see a new fighter come February 11. I’m excited to fight again and love putting on a show in front of family, fans & friends. I want to give a huge shoutout to MAT CLUB JIU JITSU, SCRAP SOLDIER CLOTHING & VICTORY MMA (Teejay ‘Bad Newz’ Britton).

MMAmadhouse: We appreciate your time Patrick and really stoked to see you back in the cage. With your work ethics it’s a very high possibility you’ll start this journey right were you left off.

Chris Gregory (Matchmaker for Walkout FC)…‘I’m excited to see how much these guys have improved over the last few years.’

Folks this card is loaded from top to bottom with 2 Professional Bouts and 13 Amatuer Bouts. LIKE & SHARE WALKOUT FC and stay updated.

Get your tickets for this event at walkoutfc.com.

ENJOY THE SHOW FOLKS!

FOLLOW ON FB, TWITTER, & INSTAGRAM: MMAmadhouse, Drako Sports, The Yet To Be Named MMA Show, Global Combat Network, Scrap Soldier Clothing, HR ‘Jimmy’ Baker, shakenbake3476/Instagram

Subscribe to my You Tube Channel/HR Baker