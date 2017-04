Patrick Cote Announces Retirement at UFC 210

Patrick ‘The Predator” Cote made his UFC debut in 2004 against Tito Ortiz, he took that fight on 4 days notice. Patrick Cote has had a great career in the sport and is one of the fighters that will be remembered for his granite chin, fantastic striking, and his ability to put opponents away. After his decision loss to Thiago Alves at UFC 210 he laid his gloves down in the Octagon symbolizing his retirement. CHECK IT OUT…