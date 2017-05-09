ONE WEEK Until Rumble at the Roseland 92 (5/13)

on Friday

Portland, OR – It’s “Fight Week” for the Full Contact Fighting Federation! On Friday, May 12th our fighters will weigh in at Bridge City Fight Shop at 7pm. On Saturday, May 13th the doors open at the Roseland theater at6pm, with fights beginning at 7pm in the 25-foot steel cage, known to fight fans as “The Slammer.”

The best place to purchase your tickets is at Bridge City Fight Shop – you get to skip the processing fee! You can upgrade your weekend and buy tickets to both Rumble @ The Roseland 92 (5/13) and Submission Underground 4 (5/14) for under $50. Two amazing shows, one weekend.

Remember – You can buy tickets at the door of the Roseland theater on fight night, beginning at 6pm.