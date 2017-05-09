ONE WEEK Until Rumble at the Roseland 92 (5/13)

By on
unnamed

ONE WEEK Until Rumble at the Roseland 92 (5/13)
FIGHT TALK: eNews from the FCFF
Quick Links

 

Cascade Tickets Link
The FCFF Homepage
The FCFF’s Facebook

 

 

 

 

Options to Stream at 

FloGrappling.com

 
 

 

 
Disclaimer
All fights are subject to change without notice.
Weigh ins on Friday, Fightson Saturday @ 7pm 

 

Portland, OR – It’s “Fight Week” for the Full Contact Fighting Federation! On Friday, May 12th our fighters will weigh in at Bridge City Fight Shop at 7pm. On Saturday, May 13th the doors open at the Roseland theater at6pm, with fights beginning at 7pm in the 25-foot steel cage, known to fight fans as “The Slammer.”

 

The best place to purchase your tickets is at Bridge City Fight Shop – you get to skip the processing fee! You can upgrade your weekend and buy tickets to both Rumble @ The Roseland 92 (5/13) and Submission Underground 4 (5/14) for under $50. Two amazing shows, one weekend.

 

Remember – You can buy tickets at the door of the Roseland theater on fight night, beginning at 6pm.

 

 

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. 

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment