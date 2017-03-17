One Gym Attempts to Sweep Three Titles on Saturday, 185lb Champ in the News

Rogue Combat Academy Looks to Dethrone Champ and Secure Two Vacant Belts Portland, OR – On Saturday, March 18th a trio from Rogue Combat Academy will set out on an epic quest. Their goal is to take three FCFF belts home in one night at Rumble @ The Roseland 91. On social media, Chris Holliday of Rogue Combat Academy said “so far we’re 18 for 19 in title fights…” but, that single title fight loss came at Rumble @ The Roseland 89. Derek Rottenberg of RCA faced Collazo for the Title and came up short. RCA is producing rock-solid fighters, Rumble 91 is going to be a night that FIGHT FANS cannot miss. Heart, determination, grit and gym bragging rights will take center stage in the Slammer on Saturday, March 18th. Michael Collazo, the FCFF’s 185lb Champ is in the News A special thank you to David Golden from Oregon Sports News. He covered the FCFF’s Middleweight Champion in a news article released today (March 15th 2017). Please check out this article! Michael Collazo has an inspiring story and we’re proud to have him as the FCFF’s Champion. MMA has greatly improved the lives of so many fighters in our community – we thank the coaches, gym owners, fellow fighters and the support circles of our athletes. More on facebook!