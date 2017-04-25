ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TELEVISION RATINGS SHOW INCREDIBLE GROWTH IN LAST THREE YEARS

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TELEVISION RATINGS SHOW INCREDIBLE GROWTH IN LAST THREE YEARS

25 April 2017 – Singapore: Over the past three years, ONE Championship, the largest sports media property in Asian history, has seen incredible growth rates in both television viewership and social media engagement — a testament to the rapid rise of the promotion in worldwide households and the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) as a whole.

In data released by Nielsen, Facebook and Repucom, ONE Championship has shown exponential growth from 2014 to 2017.

The data shows that ONE has come from 352 million social media impressions to 4-billion, marking an increase of over 11 times the previous tally. With the rise of digital and online video, ONE has also catapulted their numbers from 312 thousand to a whopping 314 million. That’s more than a 1,000 times increase.

Established in 2011, ONE’s tireless efforts to bring Asian mixed martial arts to prominence has brought them from viewership in 60 countries to more than 118 countries globally. That’s double the number since 2014.

Furthermore, the annual TV broadcast per country and the peak TV ratings share numbers have increased dramatically based on the data. From an average of just 12-18 hours of TV broadcast in 2014, ONE has increased that number to 100-1800 hours. It has also seen its peak TV ratings share spike to 11-20% from 1-2% just three years ago.

The company has one of the largest engagements on both Facebook and Twitter and in a region where the platforms are still being adopted in some countries, that’s impactful. It has engaged fans online with a steady stream of digital content for the past six years, even partnering with Facebook itself to livestream the preliminary portion of its Pay-Per-View events on the platform.

By partnering with the largest television networks in the region and across the world, ONE Championship has also made sure that its content is readily available. Massive deals with networks like FOX Sports, and the like, has brought ONE Championship’s unique brand of MMA action to a wide audience.

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONECh ampionship.TV

About ONE Championship™

ONE Championship is the largest sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, the world’s most exciting mixed martial arts organization hosts the largest sports entertainment events across Asia featuring the best Asian mixed martial artists and world champions, all signed to exclusive contracts, on the largest media broadcast in Asia. ONE Championship is broadcast to over 1 billion viewers across 118+ countries around the world with some of the largest global broadcasters, including FOX Sports, Setanta, MNC, Astro, Thairath TV, ABS-CBN, TV5, MYTV, HTV, OSN and more.