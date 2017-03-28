OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST JOSEPH SCHOOLING TO FLY SINGAPORE FLAG ALONGSIDE ANGELA LEE AT ONE: DYNASTY OF HEROES

ANGELA LEE SET TO DEFEND HER ONE WOMEN’S ATOMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP AGAINST ISTELA NUNES

28 March 2017 – Singapore: The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that Olympic gold medalist swimmer Joseph Schooling will accompany ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela “Unstoppable” Lee to the cage as part of her entourage during the main event of ONE: DYNASTY OF HEROES. The youngest world champion in mixed martial arts history, Lee is scheduled to face Brazil’s Istela Nunes in a five-round bout which will headline a stacked fight card. ONE: DYNASTY OF HEROES is set to hit the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 26 May.

Angela Lee, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion, stated: “I am very happy to be including Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling in my walkout as I defend my world title for the second time, this time right here in Singapore. I can’t wait to hear the roar of the crowd as their two world champions walk out to the cage, one holding the ONE Championship belt and the other with the Singapore national flag!”

Joseph Schooling, world champion swimmer, stated: “When ONE Championship approached me last November, I was definitely keen to show my support for my fellow Singaporean athletes by walking alongside them. However, it was not possible due to school commitments. This time around, I definitely do not want to miss the chance to walk alongside ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee, as she defends her title against Istela Nunes. I am looking forward to the event on 26 May. It will definitely be spectacular.”

20-year-old Angela “Unstoppable” Lee of Singapore is one of the promotion’s most outstanding athletes regardless of gender or weight class. She captured the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship with an awe-inspiring victory over Mei Yamaguchi in 2016, and has since then defended the title successfully. Lee’s beautiful combination of elite striking and grappling skills has proven to be a potent formula for success, as she has remained unbeaten inside the ONE Championship cage. In her last bout, Lee dominated top contender Jenny Huang with a masterful display of striking. She is now set to defend her title against Istela Nunes of Brazil.

Joseph Schooling is a 21-year-old world champion swimmer, born and raised in Singapore and is a third-generation Singaporean. In 2016, Schooling became an Olympic gold medalist, defeating the legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps and setting a world record for the 100m butterfly event at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is currently studying at the University of Texas at Austin where he is a prominent member of the Texas Longhorns swimming team. He will accompany ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela “Unstoppable” Lee during her cage walk at the main event of ONE: DYNASTY OF HEROES.