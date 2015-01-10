Official Results and Video Highlights from ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: RESURRECTION FIGHTING ALLIANCE 22’

On AXS TV FIGHTS: RESURRECTION FIGHTING ALLIANCE 22, Chidi Njokuani (12-4) defeated Gilbert Smith (10-4) by unanimous decision. AXS TV FIGHTS commentators Pat Miletich and Ron Kruck break down the night's action in the RFA 22 highlight video here on the Global Combat Network

Official results from AXS TV FIGHTS: RESURRECTION FIGHTING ALLIANCE 22 as follows:

Welterweight fight: Chidi Njokuani (12-4) defeats Gilbert Smith (10-4) via decision (unanimous).

Featherweight fight: Mark Dickman (10-2) defeats Donald Sanchez (30-15) via submission (Kimura) at 1:37 minutes in round one.

Featherweight fight: Ricky Musgrave (14-4) defeats Alvin Robinson (14-9) defeats via TKO at 3:55 minutes in round one.

Featherweight fight: Josh Huber (15-7) defeats Prentice Ingram (9-5) via submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:55 minutes in round two.

Lightweight fight: Dominic Montoya (4-0) defeats Yomi Heredia (1-1) via decision (split)

Flyweight fight: Kevin Gray (4-1) defeats Joey Eisenbraun (3-2) via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:49 minutes in round one.

