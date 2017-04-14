Official Bellator 177 & Bellator Kickboxing 6 Weigh-In Results & Photos

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – Combatants from Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo and Bellator Kickboxing 6 have cleared the final hurdle in Budapest this morning after taking to the scales. Tomorrow night, both events will emanate from the Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary.

Eduardo “Dudu” Dantas was set to defend his Bellator bantamweight belt against former LFA champ Leandro Higo, however Higo was unable to hit his mark of 135 lbs., and as a result, the five-round title fight has been changed to a three-round non-title fight.

Additionally, Bellator kickboxing welterweight titleholder Zoltan Laszak takes on Karim Ghajji in a championship rematch headlining a stacked five-fight kickboxing event.

Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo will be broadcast Friday, April 14 on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, whileBellator Kickboxing 6 will air immediately following the MMA portion of the event, beginning at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT.

Official Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo Main Card Weights:

Catchweight Main Event: Eduardo Dantas (134.6 lbs.) vs. Leandro Higo (139 lbs.)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Daniel Weichel (145 lbs.) vs. John Teixeira (145.6 lbs.)

Women’s Flyweight Feature Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (124.6 lbs.) vs. Helen Harper (126.2 lbs.)

Catchweight Feature Bout: Adam Borics (144.4 lbs.) vs. Anthony Taylor (147.4 lbs.)

Official Bellator Kickboxing 6 Main Card Weights:

Welterweight World Title Bout: Zoltan Laszak (166.1 lbs.) vs. Karim Ghajji (168.7 lbs.)

Middleweight Feature Bout: Joe Schilling (187.8 lbs.) vs. Alexandru Negrea (186.5 lbs.)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Raymond Daniels (170.2 lbs.) vs. Csaba Gyorfi (167.6 lbs.)

Women’s Featherweight Feature Bout: Jorina Baars (142.7 lbs.) vs. Irene Martens (140.5 lbs.)

Featherweight Feature Fight: Gabriel Varga (145.4 lbs.) vs. Gabor Gorbics (145 lbs.)

