Nurmagomedov’s father to corner son’s former opponent at Brave 6

Russian powerhouse Eldar Eldarov will have an important figure on his corner as he looks to move his Brave career to 2-0 against Henrique Rasputin at Brave 6’s main event. The Lightweight fighter will be cornered by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, UFC contender Khabib’s father and trainer.

Eldarov and Nurmagomedov actually met after the former fought his son a few years back. After his loss – the only one in his MMA career -, Eldar looked to Abdulmanap for guidance. The duo instantly hit it off and he soon started training together with his former foe and under the tutelage of one of Russia’s finest MMA trainers.

“Abdulmanap is a very important figure in Russian MMA. I’ve actually known Khabib before we fought and we trained together from time to time. After I lost, I became more involved with the Nurmagomedov family”, Eldarov said of his partnership with Abdulmanap and Khabib.

After his loss to Khabib, Eldarov hasn’t looked back. He has fought seven times since then, winning all bouts with only one decision victory – his Brave debut against Kevin Koldobsky. The Russian will be counting on the Nurmagomedov’s family knowledge to get his first finish inside the Brave cage and make his claim for a Lightweight title shot.

Brave 6: Kazakhstan is the first installment of Brave in Central Asia and will take place on April 29th, at the Halyk Arena, in Almaty City. The card is a co-promotion between Brave and the local event Qazaq FC, featuring athletes from both rosters.