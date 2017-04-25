Multiple Bouts Added to Bellator NYC & Bellator 180 on June 24

For Immediate Release:

April 25, 2017

PHIL DAVIS SET TO DEFEND LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE AGAINST RYAN BADER DURING SPIKE-TELEVISED BELLATOR 180

WRESTLING PHENOM AARON PICO TO MAKE MMA DEBUT AGAINST ZACH FREEMAN ON MAIN CARD

ALSO, NEIMAN GRACIE VS. DAVE MARFONE ADDED TO SPIKE TELECAST, WHILERYAN COUTURE-HAIM GOZALI ANCHOR BELLATOR 180 PRELIMS ON BELLATOR.COM

LOS ANGELES – The biggest night in the history of Bellator continues to grow, with the addition of Phil Davis (17-3, 1 NC) defending his light heavyweight world title against one of the promotion’s newest free agent acquisitions, Ryan Bader (22-5), during the main event ofBellator 180: Davis vs. Baderon June 24th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The five-round contest will anchor the LIVE and FREE broadcast of Bellator 180, which airs on SPIKE. In addition, undefeated Neiman Gracie (5-0) will return to action when he meets Dave Marfone (5-2) at welterweight. This contest, along with “Mr. Wonderful” versus “Darth” Bader joins a previously announced bout pitting “The Strabanimal” James Gallagher (6-0) againstChinzo Machida (5-2).

It was also announced last week that Aaron Pico would make his long-awaited MMA debut against Zach Freeman(8-2) during Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, leading off a pay-per-view blockbuster that features a double main event of Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) and Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC), as well as Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) meeting Matt Mitrione(11-5).

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva also includes two championship bouts, with Douglas Lima (28-6) defending his 170-pound strap againstLorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC) and current lightweight champion Michael Chandler (16-3) putting his world title on the line against the undefeated Brent Primus (7-0).

The Bellator.com-streamed preliminary portion of the Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader action on June 24 adds Ryan Couture (10-5) making his welterweight debut against Israel’s Haim Gozali (7-3). Three additional preliminary bouts are also confirmed and are listed below.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva airs LIVE on pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Prior to the pay-per-view event, SPIKE will air Bellator 180 LIVE and FREE on both coasts, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Additionally, Bellator 180 prelims will air exclusively on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event start at $60, not including applicable service charges and taxes, and are currently on sale at Ticketmaster, TheGarden.com and Bellator.com.

Follow the conversation using #BellatorNYC on social media.

Complete Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Card (Pay-Per-View):

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) vs. Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC)

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) vs. Matt Mitrione (11-5)

Welterweight World Title Bout: Douglas Lima (28-6) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC)

Lightweight World Title Bout: Michael Chandler (16-3) vs. Brent Primus (7-0)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Aaron Pico (Debut) vs. Zach Freeman (8-2)

Updated Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader Card (SPIKE):

Light Heavyweight World Title Bout: Phil Davis (17-3, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (22-5)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: James Gallagher (6-0) vs. Chinzo Machida (5-2)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Neiman Gracie (5-0) vs. Dave Marfone (5-2)

Updated Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader Preliminary Card (Bellator.com):

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ryan Couture (10-5) vs. Haim Gozali (7-3)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jerome Mickle (2-1) vs. Anthony Giacchina (1-1)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout (168 1bs.): John Salgado (4-7-1) vs. Hugh McKenna (0-1)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout (130 1bs.): Matt Rizzo (9-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergio da Silva (6-8)

About Bellator:

Bellator is a leading mixed martial arts and kickboxing organization featuring many of the best fighters in the world. Under the direction of veteran fight promoter Scott Coker, Bellator is available to nearly 500 million homes worldwide in over 140 countries. In the United States, Bellator can be seen on Spike, the combat sports television leader. Bellator is comprised of an executive team that includes top industry professionals in television production, live event orchestration, fighter development/relations, venue procurement, sponsorship creation/development, international licensing, marketing, advertising, publicity and commission relations.? Bellator is based in Hollywood, Calif. and owned by entertainment giant Viacom, home to the world’s premier entertainment brands that connect with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platforms.

About Spike:

Spike ? is available in 98.7 million ?homes and is a division of Viacom Media Networks. A unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB), Viacom Media Networks is one of the world’s leading creators of programming and content across all media platforms. Spike’s Internet address is ?www.spike.com? and for up-to-the-minute and archival press information and photographs, visit Spike’s press site at ?http://www.spike.com/press.? Follow us on Twitter ?@spiketvpr? for the latest in breaking news updates, behind-the-scenes information and photos.

About The Madison Square Garden Company:

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA), along with two development league teams — the Westchester Knicks (NBADL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). In addition, the Company features popular original entertainment productions — the Christmas Spectacular and New York Spectacular – both starring the Radio City Rockettes, and through Boston Calling Events, produces outdoor festivals, including New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com