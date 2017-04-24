Morceguinho forced out of Brave 6 card due to illness

Morceguinho forced out of Brave 6 card due to illness

Brave’s first inclusion into Central Asia has taken a hit as Brazilian Julio Cesar Morceguinho has been forced out of the Brave 6: Kazakhstan card due to illness. The Featherweight phenom has gone down with Dengue Fever and will not be able to fight Ukrainian Bahtiyar Arzumanov, Brave officials announced today. Morceguinho’s replacement will be decided soon as Arzumanov remains on the card.

The Bellator veteran was due to make his second Brave appearance, after starting off with a win over fellow Brazilian Fernando Colman, at Brave 3. Morceguinho holds an impressive professional record of 33 wins with only one defeat.

His opponent, Bahtiyar Arzumanov, is going to make his Brave debut and brings with him a 9-2 professional record. The Ukrainian is coming off a win over Pinguan Zhang and is currently on a four-fight win streak.

The main event of the evening will feature a battle of ground specialists, as Brazilian Henrique “Rasputin” will make his international debut against Russian Eldar Eldarov, whose only defeat has been at the hands of UFC Lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Brave 6: Kazakhstan is the first installment of Brave in Central Asia and will take place on April 29th, at the Halyk Arena, in Almaty City. The card is a co-promotion between Brave and the local event Qazaq FC, featuring athletes from both rosters.

Brave 6 official lineup:

Lightweight: Henrique Rasputin (Brazil) x Eldar Eldarov (Russia)

Lightweight: Habiti Tuerxunbieke (Kazakhstan/China) x Orkhan Mamedov (Azerbaijan)

Welterweight: Leonardo Macarrão (Brazil) x Mohammad Fakhreddine (Lebanon)

Flyweight: Zhuman Zhumabekov (Kazakhstan) x Anatoliy Kondratyev (Russia)

Welterweight: Erik Carlsson (Sweden) x Gadzhimusa Gaziev (Russia)

Women’s Flyweight: Mariya Agapova (Kazakhstan) x Yulia “Killer” Litvinceva (Russia)

Middleweight: Rufad Asadov (Azerbaijan) x Ikram Aliskerov (Russia)

Featherweight: Bahtiyar Arzumanov (Ukraine) x TBD

Featherweight: Kuanysh Shyrynbekov (Kazakhstan) x Igor Zhirkov (Kazakhstan)

Bantamweight: Teimur Zhaparov (Kazakhstan) x Amirchon Saidjalolov (Tajikistan)

Flyweight (amateur): Berik Shinailiyev (Kazakhstan) x Rahimov Ulan (Kazakhstan)



