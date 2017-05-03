Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series Visits Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 20

MONSTER ENERGY BELLATOR MMA FIGHT SERIES HITS CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY FOR MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE WEEKEND ON MAY 20

ALSO, MMA LEGENDS TITO ORTIZ AND DAN HENDERSON TO MEET WITH FANS FOR AUTOGRAPH SIGNING ON MAY 19

LOS ANGELES – The Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series visits Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race weekend on Saturday, May 20 and will feature several MMA bouts throughout the afternoon prior to the start of the on-track racing action. All bouts are set to take place between 3:30-5 p.m. ET at the Monster Energy display in the Charlotte Motor Speedway Fan Zone.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to meet two of the biggest names in the history of the sport on Friday, May 19, when former UFC champion Tito Ortiz and former PRIDE and STRIKEFORCE titleholder Dan Henderson will be available to sign autographs at the Monster Energy display in the Charlotte Motor Speedway Fan Zone between 3-4 p.m. ET.

Through Bellator MMA, along with longstanding partner Monster Energy, mixed martial arts will be included as a pre-race activation exclusively for fans in attendance. The lineup on Saturday will consist of four MMA bouts featuring some of the best regional up-and-coming talent, with the main event prospects in consideration to be signed to a multi-fight Bellator MMA contract.

The Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race takes place Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1. Tickets to the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star race are available at ?NASCAR.com/tickets or by calling Charlotte Motor Speedway at 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

Updated Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway Fight Card:

Heavyweight Main Event: Allen Crowder (7-2, Mebane, N.C.) vs. Robert Neal (4-2, Jefferson, Ga.)

Welterweight Bout: Jeremie Holloway (8-2, Charlotte, N.C) vs. Jacob McClintock (8-2, Charleston, S.C.)

Lightweight Bout: Mike Stevens (6-3, Winston-Salem, N.C) vs. Lashawn Alcocks (6-8, Wilmington, N.C.)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Allen Bose (5-0, Jacksonville, N.C.) vs. Chris Crawford (8-5, Durham, N.C)

Please visit Bellator.com for details.

*Event schedule subject to change.

