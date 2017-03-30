PRESS Release: Mohammed Shahid: Focusing on the Indian market is key to grow the brand and the sport in the ASEAN region

Brave Combat Federation has announced to kick off their India expansion plan by launching the first ever Brave Edition in Mumbai. The event will be held on Saturday, April 22 at Mumbai, in The Dome Stadium of National Sports Club of India. Brave Combat Federation had initiated aggressive expansion plans in India in the first quarter of the financial year through an initial investment of USD $2 million for talent acquisition and development.



“We view this event as the next step towards strengthening diplomatic, cultural and economic ties between India and Bahrain. We are excited to kick off our 2017 India event calendar with the event in Mumbai,” said President of Brave Combat Federation, Mohammed Shahid. “Our event in India will be the perfect way to pay tribute to the great nation of India and honor the spirit of Mumbai. Indian athletes had been making their presence felt in various combat sports in the international level. It is time for India to go for glory. India is the emerging market in our strategy. Focusing on the Indian market is key to grow the brand and the sport of MMA in the ASEAN region.”

Mohammed Shahid had also emphasized that Brave will be prioritizing in materializing the vision of Sheikh Khalid by strengthening the diplomatic relations between India and Bahrain through bilateral projects involving cultural and economic exchange. “Sports in India have evolved progressively in the past few years. With the entry of a global platform like Brave Combat Federation, we intend to bring talented and deserving Indian athletes to the forefront of International sports by making them global superstars. We would love to invest and work alongside Indian media which is playing a key role in spreading awareness. We are certain that this will usher a new era in the growth of Indian sports and athletics.”