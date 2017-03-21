MMAMadhouse’s @Petetorious interviews Timothy Lewis

Pre-Fight Interview: Tim Lewis (11-4 as an amateur) is fighting for the 145lb title in one of the main events at North West Fight Challenge, Saturday March 25th. In this interview, we start with his crazy story of how he found MMA, his experience in fighting at one of the biggest amateur tournaments, he decision on whether he wants to go pro after his title fight and much more!!

This interview took place at his home gym West Coast Fight Team in Auburn, WA.