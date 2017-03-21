MMAMadhouse’s @Petetorious interviews Marcus Mendoza

MMAMadhouse’s Peter Artman (@Petetorious) interviews Fighter Marcus Mendoza for #NWFC MMA

Marcus Mendoza (9-4 as an amateur) is fighting in the main event of North West Fight Challenge Saturday, March 25th!! Marcus is looking to hold a 2nd title as the 125lb champ, going for the 135lb title. In this interview, Marcus reflects on how he got into MMA, his history in the NWFC promotion, his training for his opponent Matthew Anderson and more!

North West Fight Challenge is one of the best stages for top PNW Amateur MMA talent to test their skills and see if they’re ready for a professional MMA career!! More information about NWFC on FaceBook: Academy of Brian Johnson