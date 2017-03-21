For Immediate Release:

MMA Futures is excited to announce 2 great events coming your way. First from North Platte, NE, MCF 13 Featuring the main event with North Platte Stand out Ryan “Main Event” MacDonald along with Iowa’s Marc TongVan, local favorite Mercedes Timmerman along with many others!

But we don’t stop there! On April 1st MMA Futures returns to Lincoln, NE, for Dynasty Combat Sports’ Annual spring Brawl events. Live from the Pinnacle Bank arena. Featuring long time Omaha vet Brian Monahan as he takes on Chance Rencountre for the Dynasty Combat Sports Welterweight Title. Along with many local favorites.

Both events will be available free online at fights.mmafutures.com or on the MMA Futures Youtube channel https://youtube.com/mmafutures