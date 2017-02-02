FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MMA fighters & fans of rival Russian soccer teams Added to M-1 Challenge 74 card February 18 in St. Petersburg, Russia ST. PETERSBURG, Russia ( February 2, 2017 ) – The February 18th M-1 Challenge 74 card in St. Petersburg got even more interesting with M-1Global’s announcement that a fight between fans of arch-rival Russian soccer (non-American football) teams will square-off in full team colors. In the main event, undefeated M-1 Challenge light heavyweight championRashid Yusupov (6-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0), of Russia, defends his title against former titlist Stephan “T-800” Puetz (15-2-0, M-1: 6-1-0), of Germany. M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Alexander “Iron Capture” Butenko (42-11-2, M-1: 9-1-0) faces challenger Abukar Yandiev (8-1-0, M-1: 2-1-0) in the M-1 Challenge 74 co-feature. Billed as the first MMA fight part of a major event to feature MMA fighters who are also fans of two of the top soccer clubs in Russia, CSKA and Spartak, battling between the ropes to determine the strongest soccer fan under MMA rules, not in the street. Light heavyweight Dmitry Tebekin (4-2-0, M-1: 0-0-0), representing CSKA, will throw-down against Spartak fan Arthur Reig Tjul’parov (1-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0). Tebekin was the St. Petersburg Cup winner and vice-champion of St. Petersburg, while Tjul’parov was also vice-champion of St. Petersburg as well as the third-place finisher in the All-Russian Grand Prix . M-1 Challenge 74 will be streamed live from St. Petersburg in high definition on will be streamed live from St. Petersburg in high definition on www.M1Global.TV . Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV . Fans may watch all of the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. Also fighting on the M-1 Challenge 74 main card, in addition to Yusupov-Puetz and Butenko-Yandiev, is former M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion Vitaly Branchuk (21-6-0, M-1: 1-2-0), of Ukraine, vs. Frenchman Moktar “Le Kabyle” Benkaci (13-7-0); two-time M-1 Challenge lightweight title challenger Artiom Damkovsky (22-10-1, M-1: 12-7-0), of Belarus, vs. undefeated Brazilian Pablo “Negao” Pereira (7-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0), and Ukrainian welterweight Vyacheslav “Bison” Bogomol (9-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0) vs. unbeaten Pablo Ortmann (6-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0), of Switzerland. INFORMATION www.M1Global.tv www.mixfight.ru www.wmmaa.org Twitter & Instagram: @M1GlobalNews @VFinkelchtein @M1Global Facebook: www.facebook.com/M-1- GlobalNews ABOUT M-1 GLOBAL: Founded in 1997, M-1 Global has established itself in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as the premier entity for discovering and developing the world’s next-generation of superstar fighters. With its office in St Petersburg, Russia, the M-1 brand has staged more than 160 events worldwide, including M-1 Selection, M-1 Challenge, M-1 Global and M-1 Global HWGP events, in addition to co-promoting Strikeforce events and M-1 Global on the U.S. network, Showtime. Captivating live, television and broadband audiences with its superior production values and match-ups, M-1 Global events have featured some of the sport’s top names, including legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski, Gegard Mousasi, Alistair Overeem, Keith Jardine, Ben Rothwell, Melvin Manhoef, Sergei Kharitonov, Aleksander Emelianenko, Roman Zentsov, Yushin Okami, Mike Pyle, Denis Kang, Martin Kampmann, Amar Suloev, Chalid Arrab and Stephan Struve. 2016 has been another sensational year of world-class competition, featuring a full calendar of Challenge events, fueled by a talent-rich contention system ranking M-1 Global Champions among the greatest fighters in the sport. ABOUT M-1GLOBAL.TV: Enjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you by M-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. It also provides an easy and intuitive interface, helping everyone to start using the platform in no time while avoiding any spoilers. Besides watching the past fights on demand at any time convenient to the customer, viewers are able to enjoy the action LIVE, all available to M-1Global.tv users through a low-priced month to month digital subscription. Your world of action. Anytime! : Enjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you by M-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. It also provides an easy and intuitive interface, helping everyone to start using the platform in no time while avoiding any spoilers. Besides watching the past fights on demand at any time convenient to the customer, viewers are able to enjoy the action LIVE, all available to M-1Global.tv users through a low-priced month to month digital subscription. USA MEDIA CONTACT: Bob Trieger, Full Court PRESS, 978.590.0470 bobtfcp@hotmail.com , @FightPublicist