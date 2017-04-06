MMA EXPERIENCE, A NEW EXPERIENCE IN THE MMA WORLD

MMA EXPERIENCE, A NEW EXPERIENCE IN THE MMA WORLD

An experience for the audience to experience the most closely MMA. That is the purpose of the MMA Experience, an event that makes its first edition in Porto Alegre in April and aims to bring new viewers to the sport of mixed martial arts. Created by MMA coach Fabiano Montes Dock, head coach of the team Boxer MMA, the event wants to bring a unique experience to all involved.

The MMA Experience will be held at the IESA Harley Davidson, in the north of Porto Alegre, in a place that will have capacity for 300 people, plus 6 cabins of sponsors and a VIP area for guests. The idea of MMA Experience is to make new entrepreneurs and professionals who never felt safe to go to a gym, have security to appreciate MMA fighting.

The MMA Experience will have a card with 8 profissioais fights. After three matches of the preliminary card, there will be a 40 minute interval with rock concert. The main card will have four more fights and a new rock show before the main event, which will have a Brazil-Argentina clash. All the night’s fighting were closed by matchmaker Eduardo Virissimo, team grab Team, partner Boxer MMA In addition, the public can use a barbershop services that will be attending on site and enjoy an eating area with food special bikes for who do not miss a moment of this great party. The public will also have the chance to win various gifts offered by sponsors. It will not be just another event fights. MMA will be a new experience.

MMA Experience

Date: April 8, 2017 – 20hs

Location: Iesa Harley Davidson (Av Sertório 5455.)

Weighing In: April 7, 19:30, at the venue