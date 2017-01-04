Mirko CroCop Filipovic has decided to retire from Combat Sports

CroCop recently won the RIZIN FIGHTING FEDERATION 2016 Open Weight Grand Prix and is riding a 7 fight win streak in MMA. He has notable wins over Josh Barnett, King Mo, Wanderlei Silva, Pat Barry, and Igor Vovchanchyn. He recently said “I know I have announced this before, but this is really the end. I gave my all to this sport.”

“CroCop” has gave his all to the sport and to the fans of combat sports. He will always be a legend in both MMA and Kickboxing. It’s great to see a fighter end his career on a win streak and at the top of his game. Throughout the years we have seen this legend in some of the most epic fights in PRIDE, UFC, K-1, AND RIZIN.

THANK YOU CROCOP! PRIDE NEVER DIE!!!!!

