Miki Rogers Interview

What's up fight fans. Today i will be sitting down with King of the Cage fighter Miki Rogers. Let's have a seat with Miki and get to know her a little bit better.

Nick: What does it mean (for you) to be a fighter?

Miki: Going through hard times continuously but always keeping your head up as press on that’s what being a fighter means to me.

Nick: At what age did you begin to train martial arts?

Miki: I started training at age 22

Nick: What belts do you have and in what disciplines?

Miki: I’m a purple belt in Jiu Jitsu & blue belt in Muay Thai

Nick: With 11 ameatuer fights what made you decide to jump to the pros?

Miki: I’ve had eleven ameatuer fights. With a record of 7-4 my coaches believed I was ready

Nick: What camp do you train with? How long have you been with them?

Miki: Been training for 5 years at Alan Belcher MMA Club in D’Iberville, MS

Nick: With your fighting style do do you prefer to keep the fight on your feet or take it to the ground?

Miki: I’m short so I prefer not to play the reach game. Which means closing the distance either standing or on the ground where everybody’s the same height.

Nick: What would you say your biggest strengths are, and what’s the thing you need to work on the most?

Miki: My strengths are pushing the pace and my striking. I need to work on my wrestling techniques.

Nick: What’s your favorite strike/submission to use in any fight?

Miki: My favorite strike is the overhand right and my favorite submission is the rear naked choke.

Nick: People talk about the next generation of fighters all the time. Do you feel that you represent the next generation of fighter in some ways? Do you feel any pressure to represent that next generation?

Miki: I feel the pressure somewhat to represent that generation, but mainly I feel the pressure of being a good roll model.

Nick: With cutting weight and fighter safety always being a priority. What methods of cutting weight do you use? How much weight do you usually have to cut before a fight? Do you feel the weight cut has a major impact on your strength before a fight?

Miki: Basically eat clean to stay clean to fight weight. I cut up to 10 pounds at the most.

Nick: How is it fighting under the KOTC promotion? I know they have recently signed several WMMA fighters to build it up.

Miki: KOTC promotion is a great organization to fight for.

Nick: Do you have a career goal to sign with UFC, Invicta, or Bellator? If not why? If so which one and why?

Miki: Career goal is to sign with Invicta. Reason because I plan to move down to 105 & Invicta has that weight class.

Nick: Your nickname is Mini Pit. Who gave it to you and why?

Miki: I was given the the nickname Pitbulhas orignally by my coach but I chose to change it to Mini-Pit because a lot of fighter have that name.

Nick: With the USADA tightening up on fighters with pre fight testing and several suspension being handed out, how do you feel about fighters getting banned for non controlled substances?

Miki: If it’s banned then don’t take it that’s my opinion.

Nick: You understand that marketing is important in this sport. Do you plan on one day having your own brand?

Miki: Yes and owning my own gym chain.

Nick: Since you have made this journey what advice can you give to new fighters wanting to make this a career?

Miki: Just endure, if it’s important enough to you just ENDURE.

Nick: Who is your favorite MMA fighter past or present?

Miki: Cris Cyborg.

Well there you have it. Words from Miki herself. I want to thank her for taking the time to do this interview and wish her well in her career.