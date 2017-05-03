MIDDLEWEIGHT CLASH BOLSTERS CAGE WARRIORS 84’S LONDON LINEUP

June 2

The fight card for Cage Warriors’ second visit to the Indigo at The O2 has been further strengthened by the addition of a fascinating clash of British middleweights.

With a record of 22-13-1, Lee ‘The Butcher’ Chadwick is one of the most experienced middleweights in the UK today and is riding a run of form he hopes will lead all the way to a Cage Warriors middleweight title shot.

The Liverpool man produced a dominant display in his last outing as he defeated Ireland’s Tommy Quinn, finishing him via first-round guillotine choke submission at the Echo Arena at Cage Warriors 82.

But standing between Chadwick and his Cage Warriors title dream is Bola ‘Cashflow’ Omoyele, who returns to action for the first time since 2015.

The 35-year-old Londoner has a record of 8-4 and was originally set to face Chadwick at Bellator in London last year. Now the pair will throw down as part of Cage Warriors’ stacked card on June 2.

The London event will be headlined by a battle for the vacant Cage Warriors bantamweight title, as London’s Nathaniel ‘The Prospect’ Wood takes on Swiss contender Marko Kovacevic. Wood is aiming to be the first ever Londoner to win a Cage Warriors belt in the 15 year history of the promotion.

The card also features a host of returning Cage Warriors favourites, including an eagerly-anticipated welterweight clash between fellow veterans Matt Inman and Brad Wheeler, plus a light-heavyweight clash between TUF vets Norman Paraisy and Kenneth Bergh.

In addition to the top-drawer MMA action in the cage, the fans at the Indigo will also be able to enjoy a special meet and greet session with a host of UFC fighters who formerly plied their trade inside the Cage Warriors cage.

And fans can even make sure their hair and beards are as sharp as the MMA skills on show, courtesy of Cage Warriors partners Pall Mall Barbers, who will have a FREE pop-up barber’s shop on site in the arena on fight night.

Tickets for Cage Warriors 84 are available now from only £25 via http://bit.ly/CW84tickets