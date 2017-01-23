Michael Chandler: ” Josh Thomson is afraid to fight me.”

Bellator Lightweight Champion Michael Chandler turns to social media to call out every Lightweight and Welterweight contender on the roster. There’s a lot of intriguing match ups for Chandler in the welterweight division including Paul Daley, Douglas Lima, and UFC Veteran Rory MacDonald.

Here’s what Michael Chandler said:

Ok, Josh Thomson is afraid to fight me. I think it’s time to hang it up and get a 9am-5pm. Patricio Pitbull is too small and insignificant to care about and I heard he is dropping to 125 anyway. I’m taking any and all takers between 155 and 170 including you Paul Daley…I’m not impressed with your last performance. It may be time to take over two weight classes. Line ’em up and I’ll choose what best suits me. Big dog’s gotta eat!