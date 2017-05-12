MFP, presents MFP 209 LIVE at THEMMAWORLD CUP.COM This Weekend

Hosted by Modern Fighting Pankration, WSOF Global and The MMA World Cup!

***LIVE at THEMMAWORLD CUP.COM This Weekend***

The event starts this Saturday, May 13

9am EST / 6am PST

Use Promo Code: GOTMMA at TheMMAWorldCup.com to get access to this LIVE event for less than $10. While you’re there, your introductory subscription rate gives you access to over 50 other events from around the world, as well as upcoming LIVE events each month for no additional cost.

Log on to TheMMAWorldCup.com NOW!!!